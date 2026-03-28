A master's student at the University of Ibadan got many people talking as he went down on his knees to beg God

The student showed off the project he recently completed and sent a message to people talking about him

After the completion of his master's degree, he made an emotional plea to God in the video that has gone viral

A master’s student of the University of Ibadan (UI) is trending online after he went down on both knees to beg God and made an unusual request.

This was revealed in a video he posted on his social media page for followers who doubted he would finish his academic programme.

University of Ibadan student kneels to beg God, shows off completed project. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/straycoachradical, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

Master’s student at University of Ibadan begs God

He mentioned that several people doubted him and even told him to seek alternative jobs to raise money, but he eventually completed his master’s programme at the University of Ibadan.

@straycoachradical, the master’s student, said in the video:

“This is it, MA, we’re done. If e easy, run am. It’s remaining defence.”

As he said this, he knelt to beg God and made a strange request.

His statement in the TikTok video:

“God, after this one, please, I no wan do anything again for inside UI. God please, I no wan come and do PhD here, God please.”

“To everyone that said I can’t do it, this is it. God has done it. To the people that said I should go and collect maruwa and be driving, God has done it. I have finished this MA successfully. You have been put to shame. It’s remaining PhD.”

Master’s student at University of Ibadan goes on his knees to beg God after completing project. Photo Source: Tiktok/straycoachradical

Source: TikTok

Again, @straycoachradical begged God ahead of his PhD programme.

“I will do it. You said my father can’t pay the fees. You said I wouldn’t see money to do it. If e easy, put your name on it. MA in the bag. PhD, God, I no wan do am for UI.”

Many individuals who came across his post reacted to the statement and plea he made to God in the comments section.

Reactions as UI student speaks about PhD

Esomojumi Samson Abayomi added:

"Everybody day always shout about Ibadan Masters. My mind run o run o run o."

Sums noted:

"Congratulations E no easy o, na why I never do am."

lolarplastics_packaging explained:

"Omoooo… U.I is not joke abeg. Went there to inquire about MBA after hearing everything…. Wo, I just went back home abeg."

conerstonebeauty added:

"Those that didn’t go to UI can’t relatew no easy abeg."

Arahmeday said:

"God I just want start my own ooo."

ElineSpeaks noted:

"Congratulations!!!!! I just finished B.A from that same UI and I can relate... I don't want M.A there. God please."

Funmito Obafemi noted:

"I can totally relate! UI will stress you."

𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐡 shared:

"Come UI come do PHD naww. Congratulations."

Hair Vendor in Ibadan wrote:

"God me too pls I don’t want to do my PhD I’m UI too. Almost done with masters."

Olaoluwa Said:

"He says God please congratulations bruh."

Fidelis Kayode Fadoju noted:

"Congratulations brother. 2 degrees hotter."

Hey, it's Zaynab, added:

"Congratulations sir. do you mind if I send a message concerning some questions about UI."

AYOOLA shared:

"Congratulations and may the rest be easy with GOD blessings."

BigBeejay wrote:

"I can relate."

Desire added:

"Congratulations bro."

Razaq Olaoluwa Rafiu said:

"Congratulations."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that two twin sisters graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) with impressive grades, sparking widespread online reactions. The sisters, who run a joint TikTok account, proudly shared photos of their results, revealing that they both finished with a second-class upper division.

PhD student at University of Ibadan trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a PhD student of the University of Ibadan (UI) went viral after sharing a detailed breakdown of her school fees on social media.

The student, who studies at the Institute of African Studies, posted a video on TikTok where she showed receipts of all the payments she made. She explained that the total amount covered different charges, including the cost of the PhD form, acceptance fee, and several other expenses.

Source: Legit.ng