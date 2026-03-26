A young lady who recently graduated from the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has shared her experience

She mentioned the course she studied at the university years after she finished secondary school

She explained that she thought her education at the university was going to be quick, but that didn't happen

A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) shared her honest experience about her school as she bagged a degree 10 years after finishing secondary school.

In her post, she explained that she expected to secure admission into the university, get her degree, and leave, but that wasn't what happened.

University of Lagos graduate narrates challenges years after finishing secondary school. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/celinesnailsbar, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: TikTok

UNILAG graduate shares her honest experience

Despite the delays she faced in her academics, she explained that she was able to finish well at the university and also received a scholarship that sponsored 3 years of her education in the school.

The brilliant lady posted on her page:

"In as much as I really do not enjoy what I’m about to do, it is considered necessary to voice out my feelings about the University of Lagos."

"More than most of us would love to admit, Unilag is a toxic school that reflects the toxic relationships we’ve all had to endure in our individual lives. UNILAG taught us to accept against our will, tolerate what is obviously wrong, and to not question authority (I wonder how we will become nation builders this way). Instead, we should be ‘grateful’ to be a part of this ‘prestigious university’, lol."

Speaking honestly about her experience at the University of Lagos, @celinesnailsbar wrote:

"I did not experience Unilag as a citadel of learning; we were barely in class. Unilag kept us away longer than it kept us close. It got to a point where it felt like a secret, toxic situationship I had to occasionally admit to being a part of. Sickening!"

"As someone pursuing a second degree at the University of Lagos, I expected it to be a quick breeze in and out. This is because I believed, as a fresh graduate from a college of education, I had a higher chance of success since I studied the same course where I was coming from. It was a bitter case of what I expected vs what I received."

Young lady graduates from University of Lagos years after secondary school, shares her story. Photo Source: Tiktok/celinesnailsbar

Source: TikTok

Despite everything she went through in school, she did not let it affect her life, as she made good use of her time to become productive.

She continued in the TikTok post:

"But it led me to discover a better part of myself, one that has shaped my growth and identity for the past 6 years. The constant return to our various homes adjusted my focus to what will serve me better now, in my present, and even better in my future."

"The environment encouraged my entrepreneurial mindset and provided a growing space for me and my brand. It also shifted my mindset and general perspective towards life and the people in it."

"I soon realized the versatile environment I was in and how to become a part of it without losing my sense of self in the process."

"But a part of me still won’t forgive it for killing my academic spirit. Opeyemi 10 years ago was the best everywhere she represented, a significant academic scholar, loved by many. Please, my grade is not bad; I’m just mad I lost interest in the ‘first class’ thing from day one. Second class is still a hot cake, maybe lol."

"At least Unilag didn’t shut me up or dim my light. I remain a certified yapper and a source of inspiration to many."

Speaking about the scholarship she won, which sponsored her education at UNILAG, she said:

"Shout out to the major participants, C&S Ambassadors Foundation, for sponsoring my first 3 years in Unilag. I’m grateful."

"My loving grandma, I did this all for you. Your love and support from day one, I can’t tell it all, it deserves its own appreciation. You’re the only reason I stay grounded."

"To my Aunt Laolu, you’re a true role model, and Opeyemi is a reflection of you, of course, in the hustle aspect. I won’t stop wearing my short dresses and open chest, sorry. Love you so so much."

"To all the friends I made in uni!!! Omooooooooo, how did I get so lucky? Me? Blessed with all these amazing people? Wow! Too many names to mention, but the ones I cannot refuse to name: Wendy, Hadiza, Kunle, Ayomide, Jadesola, Purity, Eniola. Too many participants, but I love you all equally. Trust me, I’m polyamorous."

"Unilag, I will miss you small. Teeny tiny bit. But 6 years???? Girlllll, don’t do that again, you’re spoiling your reputation."

"Love you still, my school, my Great Akoka. University of first choice, Nation’s Pride."

"I conquered, and I’m PROUD! Today, I will walk around with my shoulders high. I’m a product of the University of Lagos. This can’t be bought; it is earned."

UNILAG graduate mentions her multiple qualifications

"Opeyemi did it, guys. Can you believe that?!"

"10 years after secondary school."

"2 degrees later."

"N.C.E English/History (Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, now LASUED)."

"B.A English Language (University of Lagos)."

"I guess it’s worth it now? We will find out later."

Read the post below:

UNILAG graduate with 306 JAMB score trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) went viral after sharing her final year result online. She revealed that she scored 306 in JAMB and had multiple As and Bs in her examinations.

In her viral post, the young lady explained that her success came from hard work and determination. She also shared the challenges she faced before gaining admission.

Source: Legit.ng