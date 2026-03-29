A young man who just gained admission to study law at the University of Ibadan has won his first award in the institution

He opened up about how he won the oratory competition and gave details of what happened during his presentation

The young man also explained what the award meant to him as he showed off the award plaque and pictures from the event

A University of Ibadan fresh law student shares how he won his first award after resuming at the institution.

He spoke about the presentation that made him win the oratory competition.

A man who gained admission into the University of Ibadan to study law wins the first award. Photo: David Onyeji

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan law student wins award

On his LinkedIn page, David Onyeji shared how he felt after he was pronounced the winner of the public speaking competition.

His LinkedIn post read:

"At some point during my speech, I forgot I was being judged. Confidence was not the source of this feeling. Let’s not rewrite history. More like I got distracted mid-sentence by a thought I actually agreed with… and decided to follow it through.

"It briefly felt less like a performance and more like one of those arguments you have with yourself that accidentally starts making sense. Which is interesting, because a few days before that, I was reading the same speech like terms and conditions. Scroll. Accept. Move on.

"Somewhere between over-rehearsing and almost editing the personality out of it, something shifted. Not dramatically. Just enough to sound like I meant what I was saying.

"Next thing I hear is my name. Best Speaker. Then, with a level of composure I’m still trying to understand, they added that it was the highest score in the history of the Freshers’ Oratory Competition, Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan. At that point, I had two options: process it… or just nod like this was part of the original plan. I chose professionalism.

"If you heard my earlier practice sessions, you’d know this result required a certain generosity of faith. Not blind faith. Just the kind that overlooks evidence temporarily. But I think that’s the part that stays with me.

"Clarity is not always a starting point. Sometimes it shows up midway, when you’re already too committed to stop. Conviction is also a strange thing. It doesn’t always come from memorising better. Sometimes it comes from accidentally believing yourself. And maybe that’s what this whole “the future begins here” thing really looks like in practice. Just you, in real time, trying not to forget your next line… and somehow managing not to. I’m grateful.

"For the corrections, the patience, the people who listened especially my speech coach, Ms. Leshi Kehinde, and the ones who refused to let “it’s fine” pass as a final draft. To everyone figuring things out as they go: there’s a chance you’re not lost. You’re just early. As for me, I’ll be here… behaving like this is a completely reasonable thing to happen on a weekday."

A University of Ibadan 100 level law student wins his first award during competition. Photo: David Onyeji

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng