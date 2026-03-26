A PhD student of the University of Ibadan (UI) has taken to social media to share receipts of what she paid as fees

She added a document at the end of the video showing the breakdown of every charge she paid

She also explained that the fees vary by course or department, as the amount she posted does not apply to every PhD student

A PhD student of the University of Ibadan (UI) has gone viral after she displayed the total amount she paid as school fees to the institution.

She gave a breakdown of what she paid for her PhD programme, including the cost of the form, acceptance fees, and other charges.

PhD student at University of Ibadan shares full breakdown of her school fees. Right photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/willdivah, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan PhD student trends

The young lady added a video to her post, explaining her journey to paying her school fees at the institution.

She said in the TikTok video:

"The lady I usually go to for my school fees payment is not around; they said the network is bad. I've been paying my school fees at the same place, and I was always able to make payments easily."

As the video plays, she explained that there is a particular lady who helps her process her school fees and has been doing so for a long time, so she went to meet her.

She shared a photo of the document containing all the different charges she paid for, over 20 of them, and mentioned the total.

According to her, the total reflects what she paid as fees at the University of Ibadan.

@willdivah added the exact amount she paid as school fees in the description of her post:

"Here's what it actually takes to start a PhD in the Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan (might be different for other departments/faculties)."

"I am very pro-education, especially when it comes to women getting educated. It's not about smartness or intelligence; it's about putting your mind to something and actually doing it."

"For anyone curious about the process, here's what the journey has looked like so far."

"1. Collected the PhD form (₦22,000 with charges)."

"2. Faculty interview (proposal)."

"3. Received admission email and was given 6 weeks to complete clearance; otherwise, the admission becomes null."

"4. Paid acceptance fees (₦33,000 with charges) and printed clearance forms."

"5. Completed admission clearance at the Postgraduate School (this was when I started posting vlogs)."

"6. Faculty induction (pt. 2)."

PhD student reveals complete school fees breakdown at University of Ibadan. Photo Source: Tiktok/willdivah

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan PhD Student posts receipt

Below is the exact amount she paid for all fees at the University of Ibadan; her statement is backed by a document that contains the breakdown of the amount.

"7. Paid school fees (₦318,000 with charges). It's important to know that tuition differs across departments. Some go as high as ₦1 million or more."

"I'll give more details as I experience them. Also, I just thought to add: I know most people would rather get educated outside the country, and that is fine. However, my sincere advice is that if it's not happening yet, don't wait. If education is what you really want, you can start from here. It's more affordable, and if you do it in a good school, you'll be better for it."

"Your time is the only real currency you have. Wherever you are, use your time wisely. If you've ever considered doing a PhD, would you do it in Nigeria or abroad?"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that another graduate of the University of Ibadan also went viral after sharing his impressive academic success. The student, identified as Oluwadamilare Caleb Fabiyi, revealed that he graduated with a first-class degree from the Department of Environmental Health Sciences. He finished with an outstanding CGPA of 3.86/4.0, earning praise from many people online.

Twin sisters graduate together with same grade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that twin sisters made many people happy online after they graduated from the University of Ibadan.

The sisters said they were born on the same day and have always done things together. They also finished school with the same good grade (Second Class Upper).

Source: Legit.ng