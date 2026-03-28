A young man who just gained admission to study law at the University of Ibadan shared his post-UTME experience

He shared his academic journey and opened up about how long he waited before gaining admission to study law

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate him on his achievement

A young man, Jeziel Loko, celebrated as he gained admission to study law at the University of Ibadan.

As he marked his matriculation, he shared his experience with the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME)

Young Man Who Gained Admission into University of Ibadan to Study Law Shares Post-UTME Experience

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan law student shares experience

On his LinkedIn page, Jeziel Loko shared his academic journey and his unexpected experience while preparing for his post-UTME.

He wrote:

"It all started with a simple UTME registration—one decision that would quietly shape the direction of my life.

"Choosing the University of Ibadan was not something I over thought. It was spontaneous, almost instinctive. But looking back, it felt like planting a seed without fully knowing the tree it would become.

"My dad made one thing clear early on: admission would be strictly by merit. That statement stayed with me. When UTME came, I gave it my best and came out strong. WAEC and NECO followed the same pattern. At that point, everything felt like a steady climb—challenging, but familiar.

"Then came the Post-UTME. That was when the reality of my choice truly set in. Advice started coming from different directions: “You have to read seriously.” “Study and pray—UI is not for the weak.” At first, I wasn’t shaken. I approached it like every other exam—until I encountered the past questions.

"That moment changed everything. It was clear this was not just another test; it was a real test of preparation, discipline, and mindset. So I adjusted. I became more intentional. I studied harder, prayed more, and sought guidance from people who had gone ahead of me.

"On the day of the exam, the atmosphere was tense, but I stayed focused. When the results came out, I had done well—well above the cut-off mark. Then came the waiting phase. And honestly, that was the hardest part.

"While others received their admission offers, mine didn’t come. August passed. September passed. October came, and still nothing. It was a period filled with uncertainty, and at some point, I began preparing to retake UTME.

"Then, unexpectedly, everything changed. I received admission to study Law at the University of Ibadan. That moment was more than just excitement—it was relief, validation, and a reminder that delays are not always denials.

"Looking back, the journey taught me more than academics. It taught me patience, resilience, and the importance of staying prepared even when outcomes seem uncertain. As I step into this new phase, I carry those lessons with me. This is just the beginning."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng