A Nigerian lady mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications

In her post, she revealed that she was his niece, as she opened up about the special name she used to call him

Her post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death

Alexx Ekubo’s niece, Naya, turned to social media to react to the death of the Nollywood actor.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

Alexx Ekubo’s niece moves people to tears as she wrote a touching tribute to him. Photo: @nayaekubo

Source: Instagram

Though it was widely reported that the actor had died of liver cancer, his family recently cleared the air, stating that it was metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo’s niece mourns him on social media

Identified as @nayaekubo on Instagram, the lady shared rare photos and videos of the actor during family moments.

She also shared the special name she used to call him.

Her post was captioned:

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now. For such a light to cease out of nowhere, it’s so jarring. I remember talking to you and you were full of life. We used to call you our “Gen Z Uncle”, cause you were so easy to talk to.

“I couldn’t wait for us to celebrate. I was looking forward to us having fun and embracing new thrills that come with every new step in life. Showing you my new hobby of the week, funny posts, or even us just gisting about any random topic under the sun.

“The little moments that come with familyhood. Now those moments will feel a little more dull without you. Your light impacted a lot of people’s lives, and the world will always remember that.

“Ik you are in a better place rn. Keep shining Uncle!! This one’s for you.”

See her Instagram post below:

Reactions trail Alexx Ekubo's niece's heartfelt tribute

@salvador.d.xiii said:

"Naya, I know this would be hard for you to take, I believe it still feels like a dream and you just wanna wake up from it! - You were so close to your uncle Alex, i still played the video he did promoting your song, but such is life! God give and God takes! - Please accept my sincere condolences."

@alexanderbanjos said:

"Oh my Gen Z uncle❤️ this pain hit hard 😭 I will live with this pain forever 😢 I can’t believe I didn’t get the chance to say hello."

@anita_geoxge said:

"Sending you and your family my deepest condolences. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Alexx Ekubo’s niece mentions the special name she used to call him. Photo: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng