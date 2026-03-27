A Nigerian fashion designer expressed disbelief after discovering that MBA programmes cost several millions of naira

He said he considered studying for an MBA to improve his business knowledge after a discussion with a friend

The designer admitted his savings could not cover the fees, raising concerns about the cost of further education

A Nigerian fashion designer has sparked reactions online after expressing surprise over how expensive going for a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree is.

The young man, identified as @iam-teem on TikTok, shared his experience in a video where he explained how he discovered the cost of MBA programmes while trying to gain more knowledge for his career.

Fashion designer reacts after seeing the cost of MBA in Nigeria. Photo credit: @iam-teem/TikTok, nairametrics

Source: UGC

Fashion designer lament about MBA programme

According to him, he recently had a conversation with his friend about self-development and career growth before reaching their 30s. While his friend, an engineering graduate, needed a master's degree for his field, he considered enrolling for an MBA to improve his business knowledge as a fashion designer.

He said:

"He, because of his line of job, he has to do Masters. Then he suggested to me that instead of me doing just Masters in the field I did my undergraduate in, that I should do an MBA. And I reasoned to it. I would be able to apply the MBA to my current business as a business owner and also a fashion designer. I’ll be able to apply whatever knowledge I gain from there. We discussed it and we finalised it that that’s what I should do."

Speaking further, the fashion designer expressed surprise at the fees, which he said, cost several millions of naira.

A Nigerian fashion designer expressed disbelief after discovering the high cost of MBA programmes. Photo credit: @iam-teem/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He said:

"School fees is in millions for MBA. Fear catch me.

Omo, since then yesterday I’ve been thinking about my life. I mean, so even to add to myself now, I have to go extra mile. So all the little-little money I’ve been saving, depriving myself to eat good food and the like—it cannot even pay for MBA... it cannot even pay for my MBA school fees."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to man's MBA cost comment

Some of the comments are below.

Africaa' LFA stated:

"M.B.A definitely worth it but the fees bruh, not for the faint-hearted! It's possible though but e choke, brother."

MOSHYY commented:

"Omooo eh I registered for masters, I am doing public administration, things are really expensive."

Ogba Lagos said:

"I have left school for now, let me be with my B.Sc and keep making money."

Madefashionhome wrote:

"MBA is a big investment actually, tbh based on my experience as a biochemist, doing my MSc is mentally demanding and requires a lot of consistency. There were periods I had to juggle lectures, research work, deadlines, and still show up for my business. It can get really overwhelming, especially when both demand your full attention at the same time. Just be strategic and be prepared for a lot of pressure o… And work with what aligns with your goals….. sha don’t do MSc because it’s cheaper."

Covenant University publishes fees for masters

Earlier, Legit.ng has reported that Covenant University has published detailed information revealing tuition fees for each session for its master’s students.

It released a list of programmes individuals can apply for, including PhD and doctoral degrees, along with the specific duration of each programme.

Each of the programmes for different degrees, like Master’s, MBA, PhD, and doctoral, has different tuition fees.

Source: Legit.ng