Four Nigerians in UK made news headlines after they launched successful businesses after moving outside the country

The individuals spoke about their businesses and shared details on how people can patronize them

One of the individuals is a former teacher who started the business as a side hustle but later went into it fully

Over the years, many Nigerians have travelled abroad with the aim of enriching their lives and setting up ventures that would, for years, help them generate income.

To achieve this, a number of Nigerians abroad have set up different businesses, all with the goal of supporting themselves and their families so they can earn a stable income without depending on anyone to provide for them.

Nigerians in UK go viral for thriving business stories. Photo Source: Twitter/taadelodun

Source: TikTok

Nigerians in UK make headlines with successful businesses

In this article, Legit.ng compiled a list of Nigerians who have set up small businesses after moving abroad.

First in the list is a man identified as Toyyib Adewale Adelodun.

1. Nigerian man starts yam business in UK

He took to his social media page to share a video showing the moment yam was being unpacked from a box.

@taadelodun, who lives in the UK, mentioned that the order shown was his very first as he ventured into the yam business.

Sharing the post on his page, he wrote:

"I got my first customer this week 🎊 One of our sisters here said she has not eaten yam in about 2 years. She sent money for some yam. So I got the yam on Saturday, shipped it on Monday from London to Wigan. She is cooking yam porridge with eja gbigbe as we speak! Send your orders! 😊"

Several individuals took to the comments section to ask how they could order fresh yam, and he provided instructions on what needed to be done.

Read the post below:

2. Nigerian man starts suya business in UK

Just as we have @taadelodun who began a yam business in the UK, another Nigerian started a suya business on the streets of London.

The individual, Chef Kolawole, spoke in a video about his suya business and mentioned that the freshness of what he makes makes it stand out in the region. His ability to maintain a consistent taste has kept his business thriving.

In the video, boosted by @onijekuje.london, the chef explained that the suya business initially started as a side hustle while he was a teacher. However, when his passive income reached half of his salary, he decided to make a change.

He also revealed details about other businesses he had been involved in before fully committing to the suya business in the TikTok video attached.

Watch the video below:

Four Nigerians in UK make headlines with successful businesses abroad. Photo Source: Tiktok/onijekuje.london/ttsbreakfast

Source: TikTok

3. Nigerian man sells akara in UK

As the stories of Nigerian men selling suya and yam trend online, another Nigerian recently made news for his business selling traditional meals.

In a post made available by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man showcased the food business he established on a street in the UK.

A video posted by @ttsbreakfast shows the location of the business and some of the traditional meals available for purchase.

A voice in the video explains that the business, located in the UK, sells yams and eggs, beans and plantains, as well as akara and pap.

The video has since gone viral, with several individuals commenting on it.

Watch the video below:

Four Nigerians in UK inspire with stories of business success. Photo Source: Tiktok/ttsbreakfast

Source: TikTok

4. Nigerian man opens clothing store in UK

Just as many Nigerians above went into businesses related to food, another Nigerian chose a different path by opening a clothing store in the UK to sell Nigerian wears.

According to a Legit.ng report, Sam Hart travelled to the UK to promote Nigerian wears, specifically those made in Aba.

The report detailed that the business is located in Portsmouth and that Sam Hart has been featured in several news reports.

It is also reported that Sam Hart holds an important position in the Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency.

Women leaves UK to start new life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman who lived in the United Kingdom for almost 30 years has decided to move back to Nigeria for good.

She said she first went to the UK to study for just five years but ended up staying much longer. Now, as she gets closer to 50, she wants to start a new life in Nigeria

Source: Legit.ng