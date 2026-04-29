Stakeholders at a major livestock forum in Abuja called for more investment, innovation, and better partnerships to improve Africa’s livestock sector

They warned that rising population and food demand, especially in Nigeria, require urgent action to boost production and fix weak supply systems

Experts said stronger market links, flexible financing, and coordinated value chains can help make the sector more productive, profitable, and sustainable

Stakeholders across Africa’s livestock value chain are calling for a major shift in agricultural strategy, urging governments and investors to prioritise innovation, research and private capital to unlock the sector’s full potential.

Their appeal comes amid growing pressure on food systems from climate change and geopolitical disruptions, which are threatening the sustainability of livestock production.

Stakeholders push innovation, private capital to unlock livestock potential

Source: UGC

This formed the core of discussions at a three-day high-level forum held in Abuja, where producers, processors, financiers and policymakers gathered to strike deals, strengthen partnerships and address longstanding inefficiencies in the sector.

The meeting, organised by the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) under its Africa Pastoral Markets Development (APMD) Platform, is part of a four-year initiative backed by the Gates Foundation to transform pastoral economies into resilient, market-driven systems.

With Nigeria’s population projected to reach 350 million by 2030, participants warned that demand for animal protein will surge significantly, placing immense strain on an already underperforming livestock sector.

They stressed that current production levels are inadequate, making it urgent to scale up investment and adopt modern, science-based practices.

Eric Allela, Project Knowledge Management Expert at APMD, described livestock as critical to food security but hindered by low productivity and weak market structures.

He emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to drive meaningful change.

“Livestock is too important to remain underdeveloped. We must move beyond incremental output gains to building integrated, efficient value chains that can meet demand and compete globally,” he said, adding that this transformation depends on “investment in research, innovation and structured market systems that connect producers to processors and consumers.”

Allela highlighted Ethiopia’s “Luna Model” as a successful example of coordinated livestock development. By linking thousands of outgrowers to formal markets and supporting them with veterinary services, traceability systems and export-grade processing facilities, the model has improved supply reliability and profitability. He noted that such structured systems also ease access to finance.

“When transactions are formalised and supply chains are predictable, lenders can finance based on cash flow rather than traditional collateral. That is a game changer for pastoral producers,” he explained.

Beyond economic gains, the model has also boosted inclusion, increasing participation by women and youth while stabilising incomes for pastoral households.

From an industry perspective, Yazid Muktar, Acting Chief Operations Officer of Zaidi Farms Ltd, said Nigeria must adopt a dual approach that addresses immediate production gaps while building long-term sustainability.

He explained that the company operates an integrated system across the Kaduna–Kano–Abuja corridor, combining multiple production models and partnerships with pastoralists.

“Our focus is consistency of supply because that is what the market demands. Processors need predictability, and that can only come from coordinated systems and strong partnerships,” he said.

However, Muktar pointed to persistent challenges, including high transport costs, fluctuating feed prices, weak cold chain infrastructure and poor coordination across the value chain. He stressed the need for flexible financing tailored to agricultural realities, with repayment structures aligned to production cycles.

Mohammed Eidie, Private Sector Engagement Expert at AU-IBAR, said the Abuja forum was designed to go beyond discussions and deliver tangible outcomes through business-to-business matchmaking.

“We are building the infrastructure of trust that allows markets to function. This platform connects producers, buyers and financiers in ways that lead to real contracts, not just conversations,” he said.

Eidie added that the APMD Platform aims to strengthen private sector participation, improve policy frameworks and enhance data systems to guide investment decisions, while promoting gender inclusion, youth employment and climate resilience.

“The goal is clear. We want to see more supply agreements, more financing partnerships and policy reforms that unlock the sector’s potential,” he said, noting that success in Nigeria could serve as a model for pastoral economies across Africa.

Source: Legit.ng