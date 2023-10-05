A Nigerian man resident in the United Kingdom started a moveable shop by the roadside restaurant, where he sells traditional meals

The restaurant is known as TT's Breakfast, and it serves only street foods such as akara and Agege bread

A video shared on TikTok by the restaurant owner went viral and got many UK residents salivating

A Nigerian man who is a resident of the United Kingdom has started a roadside food joint.

Videos seen on the man's TikTok account show that he serves street foods which are traditional to Nigeria. The restaurant is known as TT's Breakfast.

The man sells akara and other traditional foods enjoyed by Nigerians. Photo credit: Instagram/TT's Breakfast.

Some of the food served by the roadside restaurant are akara, Agege bread, boiled yam and egg sauce, porridge beans, and fried yam.

One of the videos shows when the man's shop was installed. It is a moveable shop which looks like a container.

In another video, the man was seen frying akara and announcing to his customers that it is always available in his restaurant.

The akara video is captioned:

"Good morning! Start your day right with some freshly fried fluffy golden akara! We are here! The first spot in the UK serving only traditional Nigerian breakfast!"

The videos got many Nigerians living in the UK excited as they indicated an interest in tracing the man's shop at Deptford Market Yard, London.

Watch one of his videos below:

People react as man opens restaurant to sell Nigerian foods in the UK

@Eniola Robbin said:

"I have been praying for someone to do this!"

@Eat Rinse Repeat commented:

"Do you do stewed eggs and plantain?"

@milo said:

"The way I said "there better be pap and akara" and that's the first thing on the menu."

@Bisola Darling said:

"This makes me really happy, we are gradually having our cuisines in every corner of the world like the Chinese. More blessings to you."

@bouboukaftan commented:

"More anointing to you. May this be the first of many locations."

