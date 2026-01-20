A young Nigerian man grabbed attention on social media after he left his teaching job to start a suya business in London

He explained the reason he made the decision during a chat with a group of people at his business spot

He also mentioned where he gets the ingredients for his suya and what makes it stand out from the rest in the area

A young Nigerian man has become a suya seller after quitting his teaching job of 13 years, and he shared the reason behind his decision.

This shared in a video made available by a social media user who spoke with the former teacher, now a suya seller.

Former teacher becomes suya seller in London, shares reason for career change. Photo source: Tiktok/onijekuje.london

Source: TikTok

Young Nigerian man quits teaching

He visited the spot where the man does his business in London to ask questions and shared a video of their conversation online.

The individual, @onijekuje.london, attached a description to the post which further explains the video.

In the clip, the former teacher turned suya seller explains what makes his suya different from other sellers around him.

He said:

"Freshness and being able to be consistent with the taste. I mix my pepper myself, I get the ingredients from Nigeria. I measure everything I put in my suya."

Young Nigerian man quits teaching after 13 years to sell suya in London. Photo source: Tiktok/onijekuje.london

Source: TikTok

As he said this, he gave a breakdown of what made him quit his teaching job to become a suya seller and shared the number of years he taught before leaving the profession.

His statement:

"It was a side hustle for me. Before I was a teacher, a nursery/primary school teacher, I was doing that for like 13 years since it was a side hustle for me. I was cooking and doing YouTube videos, and later I was doing catering for people, barbecue for people.

"So when my passive income was half of what my salary was, I decided to leave my nursery job and take this as a full-time business, and I've never looked back."

His statement attracted the attention of several individuals who shared their opinions about him and the taste of his suya in the comments section.

Reactions as man abandons teaching job

🧿Glory💎Bliss🧿 noted:

xHis suya is good but not the best in London."

LadyB shared:

"Have you tried Suya academy in plumstead? you should try it if you haven't."

YEMI|Non Tarnish Jewelry Store added:

"I Use to like his suya then when I use to watch him on YouTube,until the day I tried to buy from him,can’t remember what happened but his response was too harsh."

Emzieeeeee noted:

"Yeah his suya and jollof is not great if we’re being honest.."

winnerscirclewithjay stressed:

"Tried the Suya in London . Not so Great honestly . I have had Suya in Yankee (where I live ) . Surulere Suya (New Jersey) , Lagos (Oregon) are way better."

Ehi Zai said'

"Tiwa n Tiwa Suya!!!! Pekham. As someone who has explored all the suya spots in London. Tiwa and Tiwa is the best. Better than Suya academy and Alhaji Suya. Tiwa n Tiwa wins best Suya."

Kali Green noted:

"I’m on a Suya tour so far Suya Hut in barking is the BEST so far omgeeee catch them @ carnival too but I will never recreate the taste of 🇬🇭 and 🇳🇬 jesoooos😭👌 I think it’s the smoke …. anyway he’s next on the list."

Samantha said:

"IT was dry when I tried it sorry 😭 the best one that is juicy and fresh is in thamesmead outside Ade store."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared that he has moved back to the UK after previously relocating permanently to Nigeria.

Woman reacts after man texts her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared the reply he got after collecting a lady’s number at a restaurant.

She scolded him online for not paying her share of the meal and said his first impression was bad. The story sparked debates about who should pay when strangers meet.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng