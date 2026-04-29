Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat has secured President Bola Tinubu’s blessing for his governorship bid

The Governance Advisory Council of the Lagos APC unanimously endorsed Hamzat, pledging to purchase his nomination form

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has publicly declared Hamzat as his preferred successor, strengthening his candidacy

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has received the backing of President Bola Tinubu following a meeting with the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Hamzat disclosed the development after the delegation, led by GAC chairman Prince Tajudeen Olusi, presented him to the President.

Tinubu endorses Hamzat as Lagos APC governorship candidate. Photo credit: drobafemihamzat/x

Source: Facebook

Tinubu reportedly gave his blessing to the council’s decision to support Hamzat’s governorship ambition.

“These are fathers, they are leaders, they’ve seen a lot of Christmases, they’ve seen a lot of Eid El Kabir, so they have experience, and therefore I’m really, really excited that they brought me here to meet Mr President, and Mr President has blessed us and blessed the decision of GAC,” Hamzat said.

Lagos APC governance advisory council endorsement

The endorsement at the Villa capped a series of declarations within 72 hours. On Monday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu publicly named Hamzat as his preferred successor.

By Tuesday, the 34-member GAC unanimously adopted Hamzat at Lagos House, Marina, and resolved to purchase his N50 million governorship nomination form.

Prince Tajudeen Olusi explained that the council’s decision reflected collective agreement among members, dismissing objections raised by other aspirants. He stressed that the APC would still conduct primaries in line with party guidelines to ensure fairness and internal democracy.

See the X post below:

Hamzat highlights experience as Deputy Governor for Lagos leadership. Photo credit: drobafemihamzat/x

Source: Facebook

Hamzat’s confidence in experience

Hamzat, 59, described the governorship assignment as “audacious” but expressed confidence that his years of service had prepared him for the role.

“Nobody is ready because the assignment is audacious. But what you have is experience. Having served as Deputy Governor of Lagos under Governor Sanwo-Olu, I’ve learned a lot. I know the room. I know where the kitchen is.

“You know, if you want to cook for people and you don’t know the kitchen, doesn’t matter how good a chef you are, you must know the kitchen. So with God’s blessings and the support of all my fathers here, I really don’t have any fear,” he added.

Hamzat has served as Deputy Governor since 2019 and previously held office as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure under former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. His long-standing involvement in Lagos governance is seen as a strong foundation for his bid to succeed Sanwo-Olu.

Source: Legit.ng