Asherkine has broken his silence amid criticism over his latest video with a lady from Ogun state

The content creator shared hidden details about the video, including his past records and rise to fame

His response comes after some social media users on X accused Asherkine of staging the video with the lady

Popular Nigerian content creator Asherkine recently found himself at the centre of heated criticism on social media over his latest video with a young lady identified as Chiamaka Clare

Asherkine shared the video on Monday, March 9, 2026, showing how he met the young lady working at a restaurant in Ogun state. He treated her to a shopping spree and a surprise flight to Cape Town, South Africa, a new head tattoo, and other opulent experiences.

The video initially received praise, however, it took another turn after some social media users on X dug up Clare’s Instagram profile as they pointed out that she was already accustomed to luxury travel and fashion.

They also claimed Asherkine and the lady had known each other prior to making the video, accusing the content creator of staging it.

Asherkine's video with lady from Ogun state is below:

Asherkine breaks silence following criticism

In a statement via his X handle on Tuesday, March 10, the content creator defended his viral video as authentic, explaining it documented a week-long interaction with the 21-year-old Clare, working at a restaurant in Ogun.

He shared his own journey from unpaid event filming at 17 to paid work with artists like Asake and Olamide, underscoring shared hustles.

"I may understand that a bunch of people cannot fathom a young adult living and working in Ogun state, trying to make a way for themselves because she ‘looks too good’ for such a job. This person has a sister living in Lagos, it’s a 2 hr drive & She’s 21, I have cousins in Ogun state ffs.

I was 17 filming entertainers at events just to ‘chase something’ from unilag. I was exactly 20 after grad juggling Ikotun & Chevron to be with Yhemolee , Asake and Ashidapo to document everything I could until YL started paying me and got me to film Olamide & Asake Omo ope and it was up from there. I really do understand agenda agending but I won’t let some silly takes ruin this one for her or let y’all undermine videos I create.

I understand that most of my videos span through the progression of a day but this video spanned over a week after our first meet. I’m unsure how it looks like a 48hr livestream," he said.

Asherkine's response to criticism is below:

Reactions trail Asherkine's response

While many defended the content creator, others expressed doubts about his videos. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

_VADDICT_ said:

"You did well by addressing the issue, now everybody understands what actually happened and that it wasn't staged. God bless you for always putting smile on people faces."

QueenethKelechi said:

"I read from beginning to the end. Asherkine I understand you very well Even if the video is not 100% true I will never use it to judge over 100 lives that you have touched and still touching .. Just try and come to port Harcourt and flex me and my husband. Peace and light."

_zlater commented:

"You know her. Y’all staged the content. Will have been great if you moved with the narrative that she’s your friend and you have owed her for the longest. You’re doing great with “blessing” people. There’s room for few mess ups, own it and plan the next video."

