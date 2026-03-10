The stories of several Nigerians who left the country and relocated to Canada for greener pastures made rounds online

About three Nigerians who made the courageous decision to leave their homeland and settle in Canada shared their inspiring stories online.

These individuals had taken a leap of faith years ago, amid uncertainty and doubt, to start anew in a foreign land.

Three Nigerians in Canada speak about their success. Photo credit: Afees Agboola/ LinkedIn, Oluwakanyinsolamiiii/ TikTok.

Despite the challenges, they persevered, worked diligently, and eventually found success in their country of residence.

1. Nigerian man bags job with Government of Alberta

A Nigerian man announced his new role as a policy advisor with the Government of Alberta, Canada, years after relocating to the country.

The achievement was a huge milestone for the individual, who had moved to Canada to pursue higher education on a scholarship.

Identified as Afees Agboola on LinkedIn, he explained that he had intentionally delayed announcing the job for several weeks.

According to Agboola, the timing of the announcement was deliberate, coinciding with the day of the week he had left Nigeria for Canada three years ago.

Agboola, a recipient of the Mastercard Foundation scholarship, had studied at McGill University in Canada.

He had begun his new role two weeks prior to the announcement, taking time to settle into the work environment and understand the requirements of his position before sharing the news.

The decision to delay the announcement was based on several factors, including the need to familiarise himself with the job and his colleagues.

Agboola noted that everything related to the job had occurred on Fridays, from the interview to the final confirmation, which led him to choose a Friday for the announcement.

His LinkedIn post read in part:

"UPDATE: I am happy to announce that I have started a new job as a Policy Advisor with the Government of Alberta (GoA). I actually started working two weeks ago but I delayed this announcement for four reasons: First, I needed time to absorb into the work environment, connect with my colleagues and fully understand the dynamics of my position. You will agree with me that, you might tick all boxes in the JD but the reality on the job might be slightly different. So, it will be foolhardy making announcements when you don’t even have a clue of what you’re going to be do doing on the job. (pun intended).

"The second reason is that everything concerning this job happened on Fridays. From the interview on Friday, July 5th to the first HR contact on July 19th to the final confirmation on August 2nd and receiving the offer on August 9th. So, I thought, “Why not? Make the announcement on a Friday. Lastly, I delayed this announcement so it coincides exactly with the day I left Nigeria for Canada three years ago to pursue a master’s degree on the bills of the Mastercard Foundation."

2. Canada-based lady gets good job, 2 cars

A young Nigerian lady achieved success in Canada, just a year after graduating from university.

Oluwakanyisola Onikoyi Deckon shared her inspiring story on TikTok, revealing that she had secured a job with the Canada Revenue Agency.

The job offer was a great milestone, marking the beginning of a successful career in her chosen field of work.

Deckon's achievements went beyond her professionals life as she also became a permanent resident of Canada.

Her success afforded her the opportunity to purchase two luxury cars and a house, leaving her family and netizens in awe.

In addition to her professional and personal accomplishments, Deckon has also invested in her personal growth, enrolling in further training and certification programs in Canada.

She captioned her post:

"Humbled by my journey from Nigeria to Canada. Climbing the Canada Revenue Agency ladder is a dream realized. Two luxury cars, reminders of hard work. Homeowner at 20 is a blessing. It's a testament that dreams can flourish with dedication and resilience!"

Watch the video below:

3. Nigerian lady gets amazing job in Canada

A Nigerian lady achieved great success in her career, landing a job in Canada just months after relocating from her home country.

Adebukola Sadiq shared the news on LinkedIn, expressing her gratitude and relief at having made the decision to start anew in Canada.

Lady becomes accountant technician at Atlantic Lottery Corporation in Canada. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Adebukola Sadiq.

Her post revealed that the past few months was a rollercoaster ride, but she had no regrets about her choice to leave Nigeria.

Sadiq, who took on the role of an accounting technician at the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, thanked her colleagues for making her first day on the job a memorable one.

She wrote:

"Some months ago I relocated from my beloved country Nigeria to the Maple land. I have been through so many highs and lows, but at the end it was worth it. Today I resumed at Atlantic Lottery Corporation as an Accounting Technician. I want to say a big thank you to my team members for making this day a pleasant one. "Wish me well guys!"

