A young man who lives in the UK has started the business of buying yams from Nigerian to sell over there

In a viral video he posted on Twitter, the man was seen offloading his yams from cartoons after they were shipped to him

When contacted, he told Legit.ng that the business is profitable and that he enjoys doing it as a side hustle

A man who lives and works in the UK has started to sell yams imported from Nigerian and Ghana over there.

Legit.ng spoke to the man named Toyyib Adewale Adelodun and he confirmed that the business is profitable.

The man said the yam business is profitable. Photo credit: Twitter/@taadelodun.

Source: Twitter

He said he started the business when he realized that a tuber of yam is sold for as high as N1,100 in the UK.

His words:

"I was just shocked that yam prices were selling close to me at £2 per tuber of yam. They shipped it all the way from Africa, and they are selling it for that price. When I tweeted about it, people all around the UK said they were buying it at a more expensive price. So I decided to buy it and ship it to people."

How Nigerian man gets yams to sell in the UK

When asked how he is able to source the yams, he said he buys them from other distributors who have done the paper works that yam importation in the UK requires.

Adelodun said:

"I do not buy from Nigeria, there is a lot of Paperwork and legislation bottleneck. I buy from distributors that have done all that to get the yam to UK and still sell it for £2. Most are from Ghana."

He also confirmed that he still makes a profit after selling the yams at N1,100 and that the business is a side hustle. Adelodun's customers come from the online community.

Watch a video of him handling the yams below:

