Olayinka Arimoro has finally moved to Canada after several months of waiting for his visa application to be approved by the Canadian Embassy

Olayinka's first visa application was rejected, but he didn't give up as he persisted until he got the visa

The Nigerian student is now in Canada where he is going to be pursuing a course in Biostatics at the University of Calgary

A Nigerian student has relocated to Canada to further his education after overcoming delays posed by visa rejection. The man identified as Olayinka Arimoro shared photos to celebrate his success.

Mr Olayinka said his application for a Canadian visa was rejected the first time he applied, but he refused to give up.

Olayinka Arimoro celebrates moving to Canada. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Olayinka Arimoro

Source: UGC

When his first visa application got rejected, he said he was encouraged by the words of Dr Rita Orja, a top-flight Nigerian academic who lives in Canada. He narrated the story of his victory on LinkedIn:

"This visa got refused but I didn't lose faith especially with the amazing mentors and friends I had around me. Well... I am glad to say that those words have become a reality today. I finally won! I got into Canada yesterday to begin my training in Biostatistics."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How I finally boarded an aeroplane for the first time

It was not only that Mr Olayinka succeded in his ambition to study in Canada, it was also his first time of boarding an aeroplane. He shares his experience:

"I finally got to enter an aeroplane too for the first time in my life (the experience of entering three planes and staying 12 hours at Toronto Airport is something I will share soon)."

Social media users react

Many people took to the comment section of the post to congratulate Olayinka for his feat. Here are a few of what they are saying:

Chinwe Okafor:

"Congratulations to you dear Ola. I'm proud of you. I have confidence in God's ability to give you a remarkable learning experience with outstanding excellence as its outcome."

Elizabeth Ojebor:

"Congrats dear Ola, I wish you heavens best in all your endeavors and I key into your great story too, I will be welcomed too, amen!"

Joshua O.:

"The lord just started his good works in your life, he will never sleep or slumber, he will be awake to complete them in your life. You are blessed and I celebrate you. Congratulations bro. More wins to come."

Joy as Nigerian gains university admission in Canada

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng another Nigerian student was able to gain university admission in Canada to pursue his academic dreams.

Habeeb Babatunde Sanni who is a graduate of Crescent University got another admission to pursue a master's degree at Centennial College, Canada.

The young man who is 27-years-old vowed to return to Nigeria to help the country to solve problems with the experience garnered abroad.

Source: Legit.ng