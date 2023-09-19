A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada a year ago has become a permanent resident of the North American country

The lady, Oluwakanyisola Onikoyi Deckon, has also bought two cars and a house for herself after getting a job with the Canada Revenue Agency

In a TikTok video, Oluwakanyinsola also showed off an engagement ring, indicating that she may soon be getting married

A lady who relocated to Canada in 2022 shared the progress she has made one year after.

The lady, Oluwakanyisola Onikoyi Deckon, graduated from school in Canada and got a job with the Canada Revenue Agency.

Apart from buying two cars and a house, the lady has become a permanent resident in Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/@oluwakanyinsolamiiii.

She posted a video on Tiktok, chronicling her life from the day she graduated from school and showing her first job offer letter in Canada.

After getting her first job, Oluwakanyisola has also become a permanent resident in Canada.

Lady buys two cars and a house in Canada

She has successfully bought two luxurious cars and also a house for herself. The video shows her posing beside her two cars.

The make things more beautiful, Oluwakanyisola has gained more experience by enrolling for other trainings and receiving certifications in Canada.

She showed a beautiful engagement ring in the video, indicating that she may soon be getting married soon.

She captioned the video:

"Humbled by my journey from Nigeria to Canada. Climbing the Canada Revenue Agency ladder is a dream realized. Two luxury cars, reminders of hard work. Homeowner at 20 is a blessing. It's a testament that dreams can flourish with dedication and resilience!"

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a lady who bought cars in Canada

@CołorMeJuł said:

"Seeing this motivates me‼️. And congrats on your achievement."

@Funmi the stallion commented:

"Is that an engagement ring? Congratulations."

@LUKAP said:

"See your family name now, e carry weight."

Source: Legit.ng