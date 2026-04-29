Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has predicted the result of Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal at the Metropolitano

The two sides will face off in the Champions League semi-final, with the first leg in Madrid on April 29, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich raised the roof with a nine-goal thriller in the first semi-final in Paris

Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has shared its prediction for the result of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid will host Arsenal at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the first leg, while the second leg will take place at the Emirates Stadium a week later.

Diego Simeone eyes his third Champions League final with Atletico Madrid. Photo by Oscar del Pozo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal beat Sporting CP 1-0 on aggregate to reach the last four, while Atletico beat Barcelona 3-2, including a famous 2-0 win at the Camp Nou.

Fans have a different expectation of tonight’s match after Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich played a nine-goal thriller in the first semi-final.

The Gunners and Los Rojiblancos are different teams and may opt for the conservative style, which may produce fewer goals between them tonight.

Mysterious cat predicts Atletico vs Arsenal

Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting the outcome of football matches, has joined the game for tonight's clash between Arsenal and Atletico.

The mysterious cat is in favour of an Atletico Madrid win tonight and could be worth paying attention to after a right prediction for PSG vs Bayern Munich.

Arsenal fans will feel confident having defeated Diego Simeone’s side 4-0 in the group stage and have a feeling they could repeat the same.

What the managers said

Diego Simeone is leading Atletico Madrid to its fourth semi-final, having also played two finals, both of which he lost to city rivals Real Madrid in 2014 and 2017.

Simeone was asked if football feels indebted to deliver a Champions League trophy to Atletico Madrid before he leaves the club, but he doesn't believe it's that way.

“I think we’re all human, and you just have to ask everyone, it’s clear that, as people, everyone has a different way of thinking,” he said as quoted by Into the Calderon.

“But I believe we don’t owe anything to anyone, that things are earned and achieved, and for that you have to work and go after them, and that, obviously, Lady Luck has to be on your side too.”

Mikel Arteta looks forward to making history with Arsenal. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta could lead Arsenal to its second final in the competition, and the manager admits that the feeling of making history is evident in the team.

“That's the way we are all feeling, and that's the energy that I feel amongst the team and the club. This is the status that we want, and we have earned it through incredible work, passion and quality in the last nine months,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com .

Supercomputer predicts Atletico vs Arsenal

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the outcome of the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

The supercomputer backs Mikel Arteta’s side for a narrow victory over Los Rojiblancos, which will set up an interesting second-leg tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng