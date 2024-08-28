A Nigerian man has announced securing a job with the Government of Alberta years after moving to Canada

The Nigerian in the diaspora recalled how he left his home country to study in Canada on a scholarship

According to him, he delayed announcing the job because it coincided exactly with the day he left Nigeria for Canada

A Nigerian man, Afees Agboola, has celebrated getting a job as a policy advisor with the Government of Alberta (GoA).

Afees announced his new job on LinkedIn and revealed he got it weeks ago but delayed making it public for weeks for some reason.

Afees Agboola moved to Canada three years ago. Photo Credit: Grant Faint, LinkedIn/Afees Agboola

Afees noted that he deliberately announced the job on the exact day of the week he left Nigeria for Canada three years ago.

Afees is a master's scholarship recipient of the Mastercard Foundation scholarship and had his schooling at McGill University, Canada. His read in part:

"UPDATE:

"I am happy to announce that I have started a new job as a Policy Advisor with the Government of Alberta (GoA).

"I actually started working two weeks ago but I delayed this announcement for four reasons:

"First, I needed time to absorb into the work environment, connect with my colleagues and fully understand the dynamics of my position. You will agree with me that, you might tick all boxes in the JD but the reality on the job might be slightly different. So, it will be foolhardy making announcements when you don’t even have a clue of what you’re going to be do doing on the job😂 (pun intended).

"The second reason is that everything concerning this job happened on Fridays. From the interview on Friday, July 5th to the first HR contact on July 19th to the final confirmation on August 2nd and receiving the offer on August 9th. So, I thought, “Why not? Make the announcement on a Friday...

"Lastly, I delayed this announcement so it coincides exactly with the day I left Nigeria for Canada three years ago to pursue a master’s degree on the bills of the Mastercard Foundation..."

People celebrated with Afees Agboola

Ogah Peter said:

"Congratulations boss, salary go enter on Friday, na that day I go dial your mobile."

Wumi Oshamika said:

"Congratulations on your strides in Canada. May you continue to find success in your endeavours."

Michael Toyinbo said:

"Big congratulations Prof. Greater heights lagbara Olorun."

Oluwamayowa Sunmonu said:

"We need more people like you in the industry.

"I can’t wait to see the development you will bring."

Onyeka Dike said:

"Afees Agboola! Congrats! Super happy for you. All our Montreal people don move go Alberta. Something must be happening in that province. 🤔"

Hammed Kayode Alabi said:

"My man your resilience is on another level. So proud of you boss."

Chinenye Jane Ezeanochie said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉🎊🎉🎊.

"So, about the "Open to Work " on your profile picture ...i guess it will need be removed on Friday ??😁😀😁."

