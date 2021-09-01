A Nigerian lady has celebrated getting a new job in Canada months after relocating out of the country

Sharing a picture in her new office, the lady said that despite having gone through several challenges, the decision to leave was worth it

The accounting technician appreciated her work colleagues for making her first day on the job a pleasant one

A lady has celebrated getting a new job just months after she made the decision to relocate to Canada.

Adebukola Sadiq said she had left Nigeria some months ago but didn't disclose the actual month.

She said her decision was worth it Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Adebukola Sadiq

Celebrating her new role as an accounting technician at the Atlantic Lottery Corporation in Canada, Adebukola revealed on LinkedIn that the past few months had been challenging for her.

The lady said she faced many challenges but it was worth it

Adebukola however stated that through it all, her decision to leave the country was worth it.

The lady appreciated her colleagues for making her first day at work a memorable one.

She wrote:

"Some months ago I relocated from my beloved country Nigeria to the Maple land. I have been through so many highs and lows, but at the end it was worth it.

"Today I resumed at Atlantic Lottery Corporation as an Accounting Technician. I want to say a big thank you to my team members for making this day a pleasant one.

"Wish me well guys!"

Many people congratulate her

ImaObong George reacted:

"Do have a rewarding career growth,

"Hearty Congratulations."

Eneh Patience Ndidamaka commented:

"Congratulations to you Adebukola Sadiq (Bukkiey), ACIB

"I wish you the very best."

Olatunbosun kazim wrote:

"Congratulations Bukkiey and I wish you all the best in your new role."

Oluwatosin Oyewunmi said:

"I celebrate you, ma. May your new environment and abode be peaceful and prosperous. May God almighty guide and protect you beyond your wildest imagination. Wishing you more wins and success on your job."

