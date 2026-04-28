A young Nigerian woman identified as Zainab Abidoye celebrated her 25th birthday with a photoshoot and a trip to Egypt

She listed her academic and personal milestones on social media, including completing her Master's degree and starting a PhD

The video of her celebration gathered over 20,000 views and thousands of likes on TikTok

A young Nigerian woman, Zainab Abidoye, has taken to social media to celebrate her 25th birthday by sharing a list of her significant life achievements.

The celebrant, who is currently a PhD student, marked the milestone with a birthday trip to Egypt.

A PhD student celebrates her 25th birthday and her achievements spark buzz online. Photo: @zainababidoye

Source: TikTok

In the viral video posted on TikTok, Zainab was seen wearing a pink dress while posing for a professional photoshoot with her birthday cake.

She used the opportunity to reflect on her journey, describing herself as financially independent and "healed."

Zainab lists academic and personal milestones

The young scholar highlighted that she has already completed her Master's degree (MSc) and is now focused on her doctorate.

Aside from her academic pursuits, she identified as an author and a well-traveled individual.

In the caption of her post, Zainab Abidoye stated:

"25th birthday. MSc done, P.HD in view, Author, Well traveled, Child free, Birthday trip in Egypt, Financially Independent, Healed."

See the TikTok video below:

The post has since resonated with many young Nigerians who found her story inspiring. The video has gained over 20.3k views and 4k likes as people congratulated her on the feat.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

funshoreads said:

"Okay this inspires me to finish that book before 25, happy birthday Zainab, have a blast!"

USMAN said:

"BarakAllahu feek. May Allah grant you long life, good health, and increase you in iman and happiness. Happy birthday Zainab"

BIG BALLY added:

"You’ve really done well for yourself. congratulations girl."

Lady who wrote UTME on birthday posts result

Legit.ng previously reported that a 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what she scored after sitting for the JAMB exam on her birthday.

The young lady shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng