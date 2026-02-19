King Charles III has expressed “deepest concern” after the arrest of his younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Virginia Giuffre’s family has welcomed the arrest, saying it proves “no one is above the law, not even royalty”

Royal experts describe the development as “extraordinary, unexpected and damaging,” marking a turning point in public demands for justice

King Charles III has said he learned “with the deepest concern” of the arrest of his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

In a statement, the King stressed that “the law must take its course.” He added that the matter must now be investigated “in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” and confirmed that the royal family would give “full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”

King Charles III expresses concern as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Photo credit: Vera Shawn/Getty

Source: Twitter

According to CNN, the King concluded by saying:

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

Virginia Giuffre’s family welcomes arrest

Virginia Giuffre’s family has issued a statement following the arrest, saying:

“At last. Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty.”

The statement, signed by Giuffre’s siblings Sky Roberts and Danny Wilson and their spouses, expressed gratitude to Thames Valley Police for their investigation. It added:

“He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

Giuffre, who died in 2025, had repeatedly claimed she was forced to have s3x with the then-prince while underage. Her memoir, Nobody’s Girl, was published posthumously last year. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has long denied allegations of sexual assault.

Royal Watcher Reaction: “Extraordinary, Unexpected and Damaging”

Broadcaster and royal watcher Bidisha Mamata described the arrest as “extraordinary, unexpected and damaging.” Speaking to CNN, she said outrage had grown since the release of the Epstein files in January, which appeared to show Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential documents with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as trade envoy.

Mamata noted that many doubted whether a senior royal would ever face arrest.

“The conversation here has been that this is scandalous, this has been brewing for a long time, but would they ever arrest a senior member of the royal family?” she said.

She added:

“It’s a warning. It has always traditionally been the case that there are certain people in society who act with impunity and entitlement… but this might be about to change as public appetite for justice grows.”

Legal process underway

Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Under English law, police can hold suspects for up to 24 hours before charging or releasing them. In serious cases, detention can be extended to 36 or even 96 hours with approval from senior officers and a Magistrate’s Court.

Police may also release suspects on bail if there is insufficient evidence to charge, requiring them to return for further questioning.

Mountbatten-Windsor has not commented on the latest allegations of misconduct in public office. He has previously denied all accusations against him.

Royal expert Bidisha Mamata describes Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest as extraordinary, unexpected and damaging. Photo credit: Vecronot/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested in UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested and is currently in custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Thames Valley Police confirm that searches are being carried out at multiple addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk, including the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, where Andrew lived until recently.

According to BBC, photos taken earlier today show vehicles, believed to be police cars, arriving at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Source: Legit.ng