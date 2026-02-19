A lady shared what she saw when she went to a venue to join people for the Hallelujah Challenge hosted by Nathaniel Bassed

A lady who went to a venue for Hallelujah Challenge early posted what she saw people doing.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, usually held at midnight for a number of days.

Though it is an online event, some people do organise themselves to meet at a venue and stream it together.

In a TikTok video by @ms.bless.sondashi, the lady who arrived early at one of such venues posted what she saw people doing.

In the video, fellow attendees were seen praying as they awaited the time for the livestream to begin.

She captioned the video:

“I’m an hour early for the Hallelujah Challenge. Found my fellow intercessors. Time check 00:37. I’m so overwhelmed.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's experience during Halleluyah Challenge

JeyJay said:

I may look okay but deep down I want to attend it physically

Gift Amarachi Aghaebi said:

My first time joining the hallelujah challenge 2026 day 5 I felt blessed and peaceful within me, God is indeed wonderful

Tshegofatso Mosetlhe said:

can we make this virtual?? say maybe tonight 1 hour before hallelujah challenge starts?

GateKeepers International said:

the Lord shall be your banner of victory unendingly in every battle on daily basis

Madame said:

eish guys we’re definitely peculiar people, this is a blessed generation for sure,the previous generation raised us in the way of the Lord and we’re not about to depart from it yoh!!! Glory to God.

Rosaria Issa said:

Even after HC I wish we could remain this consistent with prayer. God is good guys.

muriel5990 said:

Day 5 I was feeling tired,I lacked words to say I felt sleepy and bored all through.Today my body aches so much

martha🇹🇿 said:

Wow this has encouraged me ...I will wake up 30 minutes plz God give me strength. I have always been waking up at the exact time

Na tasha said:

This is so touching

