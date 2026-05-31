Music star Rema has opened up about why he walked away from his last romantic relationship

The Calm Down crooner said the relationship started beautifully, but gradually became emotionally exhausting

The singer shared that after dealing with pressure from fame, he needed peace at home, but found more tension instead

Nigerian singer Rema has opened up about why he decided to end his previous romantic relationship.

The award-winning music star made the revelation during a conversation with YouTuber Korty EO.

The singer admitted that one particular relationship left him mentally exhausted. And according to him, the decision to leave eventually became necessary.

Rema says that he walked away from his last romantic relationship. Photos: Rema.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during the interview, Rema explained that the relationship had many happy moments in the beginning.

He described it as beautiful and meaningful, saying there were parts of it he genuinely enjoyed.

But over time, things became more complicated. The singer revealed that he began experiencing emotional pressure that made the relationship difficult to manage.

“My romantic relationship was beautiful but a little quite manipulative,” he said.

Rema explained that being a public figure already comes with heavy expectations.

Between his music career, constant attention from fans, and pressure from the entertainment industry, he said he often looked forward to home being his safe space.

For the singer, returning home after work was supposed to bring relief.

Instead, he found himself dealing with more tension.

“Knowing the world puts so much pressure on me but coming back home is where you want to feel relieved… but when you come back home and you are getting more pressure, it’s a different story,” he said.

The singer’s comments have also struck a chord with many fans who could relate to wanting peace in their personal lives after facing outside stress.

Rema said there came a point where he could no longer continue.

“For now, I’m done,” he added.

In another recent interview, Rema revealed the personal rituals he follows before stepping on stage to perform.

In the interview video circulating on social media, Rema explained that the routine helps him prepare mentally and physically for the demands of live performance.

He mentioned that his process involves drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes, praying, and connecting with his team to ensure everything is in place.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Rema's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ThaGreatDavid stated:

"Coming home or being with someone you love is supposed to feel like a place of peace"

@MarkRockfo83522 shared:

"Was in the same Space some couple of years ago..mehnn,I just had to let go because you only have yourself,so you need to give yourself that peace"

Rema shares his relationship preferences

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rema opened up about the quality he values most in a girlfriend, making it clear that style matters more to him than money.

The singer shared this during an interview with The People Gallery.

When asked whether he would rather have a girlfriend with financial strength or one with a sense of style, Rema responded confidently that he already has the funds, so what he looks for is style.

Source: Legit.ng