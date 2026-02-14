A Nigerian man speaks out ahead of FIFA ruling on the petition filed by Nigeria against DR Congo

He mentioned that he conducted research and shared a team that has a high chance of playing in the World Cup

The individual also gave several reasons to back his prediction in a post that has gone viral online

Ahead of the determination of the petition filed by Nigeria against DR Congo over the alleged use of ineligible players in the World Cup playoffs, a man conducted research to predict which team FIFA’s verdict would favor.

The individual stated that his research indicated a team with an 85–90% chance of being favored by FIFA’s ruling.

Man says FIFA may favor Nigeria

He made this statement ahead of the decision on the case filed against DR Congo.

FIFA is set to decide the case on Monday, 16 February, according to a report from Punch News.

The individual, @Itata_9, reacted to the situation and explained the research he carried out, which pointed to a team likely to be favored between Nigeria and Congo.

In his research, he discovered that FIFA’s ruling has an 85–95% chance of favoring Nigeria.

He said:

"I did my research as well, and with the combination of factors, what I got was an 85–90% chance of FIFA ruling in favor of Nigeria. I don't think Nigerians realize how strong our case is."

As he shared this, he also posted additional statements on X explaining why Nigeria may be favored.

His statement:

"1. Congo's law forbids dual citizenship."

"2. It's not just one ineligible player, it's multiple."

"3. All the players in question are over 21."

"4. Congo likely provided false documents to FIFA."

"5. FIFA wants Nigeria at the World Cup way more than they want Congo."

"Combine all these violations plus Nigeria's influence; DR Congo has a very slim chance of surviving. If you read FIFA's rules and regulations, it’s very clear that they’re in breach. You can have an AI explain in detail for you, and that's where the statistics come from. There's a reason why Congolese fans are shaking right now."

Reactions as man speaks about FIFA decision

@d_mangala7 stressed:

"Rdc has already the invitation. You can’t fight against fifa's rules and validated since a long time. Just go on fifa website and look the sporting nationality. The same players played Afcon. Mbeumo change his sporting ntionality too, for cameroon and many other players."

@iAmPODii added:

"Lemso let it be. If we did our due diligence and they did not then no one should blame us for the outcomes. It is alright for us to reap the reward of due diligence. It is very alright. The date for announcement is almost here. We'd wait and we'd see."

@obani_official stressed:

"It's going to be an injustice to football if Dr Congo is deprived of the playoff ticket, because they truly deserve it and should participate, Nigeria needs to work harder and qualify for 2030."

@ProperttyGreen shared:

"But wait, what happens to Cameroon, they were also victims of DRcongo foul play plus they were the ones who escalated the infraction committed by the DRcongo."

@Thedomyself wrote:

"You don’t have any sources, stop lying to your people. You will not go to the World Cup."

@aaroncikaya said:

"Research this research that and yet both of you still can’t name the so called “ineligible” players who played in that game. Just copy and pasting laws from the FIFA rule book. You charlatans need to stop spreading this nonsense. And don’t worry I’ll send you a few pictures from Mexico when we qualify."

Read the post below:

