A man took to social media to ask AI an important question about Nigeria and DR Congo ahead of the FIFA decision

The individual made the post after Nigeria accused DR Congo of using ineligible players in the World Cup playoffs

The question he asked got an immediate response from the AI, which replied under the post he made

Ahead of the FIFA decision on the petition filed by Nigeria against DR Congo over the alleged use of ineligible players during the World Cup playoffs, a man asked AI who is likely to win the case between Nigeria and DR Congo.

The individual got a response from the artificial intelligence shortly after making the statement.

2026 World Cup: Man asks AI to predict FIFA’s Nigeria vs DR Congo verdict. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bryan Unyimadu, Twitter/SportsScout, CNN

Source: Getty Images

Man predicts FIFA World Cup case

The individual, @Grewski_MCFC, ahead of the decision which is scheduled to be delivered by FIFA on Monday, 16 of February, asked AI who is likely to win the case between DR Congo and Nigeria.

He wrote:

"Who do you think is likely to emerge with the win?"

2026 World Cup: AI predicts outcome of Nigeria vs DR Congo eligibility case. Photo Source: Twitter/SportsScout

Source: Twitter

The AI, however, responded immediately.

The response of the AI reads:

"Based on FIFA's history with eligibility cases (e.g., Malaysia), Nigeria's evidence on passport discrepancies seems strong, potentially favoring them. DR Congo remains confident, with no confirmed lobbying. Verdict on Feb 16—too close to call, but Nigeria has a solid shot if proofs hold."

Reactions as FIFA set to make decisions

@1840lawro said:

"I think some of us have been too emotional and sentiment. Let the rules of FiFA speaks clearly. If rules against Nigeria. Let it be all interpreted well. If against DRC let's the rules be also clear."

@LnceSE25 added:

"In the end it comes down to the rules and the evidence. If Nigeria’s case is solid, it should stand if not, it won’t.."

@_St_Valentin shared:

"In the Malaysian case: complete absence of verifiable link ancestry documents were falsified. In the Congolese case: clear direct lineage (parents/grandparents) and the 2007 moratorium preserves Congolese nationality despite dual citizenship. The cases are fundamentally different."

@IbrahimAbuUmar1 noted:

"To be very honest, Nigeria's chances are very slim. As in, very very slim if at all we even have a case. Secondly, Masengo and Motsepe are good friends, both who are very close to Infantino. Trust me, they'll use their influence against Nigeria. We should just focus on 2030."

@Gas4tol wrote:

"This is a very clear case ,even the Congolese FA knows there is no escape from this situation. Their law on dual citizenship says no player above 21 years should hold a dual passport. If anyone having a dual passport should relinquish the other citizen within a year."

@JamesAnointed said:

"Whenever I read your updates on the current issues regarding Nigeria super eagle on their world cup...I usually feel you got a point, but reality is that it is not guaranteed. I wish above all evidence that you are right."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his research before FIFA decides the Nigeria vs Democratic Republic of the Congo case. He said Nigeria has a very high chance of winning because DR Congo broke rules.

Nigerian man writes FIFA over DR Congo case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man wrote to FIFA about the Nigeria vs Democratic Republic of the Congo case.

He told FIFA that Nigeria should replace DR Congo in the World Cup because the Super Eagles would play better and have more value. He also said DR Congo broke the rules.

Source: Legit.ng