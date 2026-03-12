Late comic actor John Okafor , popularly known as 'Mr Ibu,' recently made waves again following a heartwarming video of his doppelganger

The video captured clips from a wedding ceremony, showing the late Nollywood star's lookalike grooving with his bride

The video has brought memories about the deceased as social media users pointed out the uncanny resemblance

A man who closely resembled the late Nigerian comedian and actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has caused a stir on social media.

This comes as popular influencer Tunde Ednut reshared a video from Mr Ibu's doppelganger's wedding ceremony.

Video from Mr Ibu's lookalike wedding emerges on social media.

According to the report, the man who shared an uncanny resemblance with the late actor got married in early 2026. The heartwarming clips captured him and his wife in a loving moment as they celebrated their union.

Sharing the videos on his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 11, Tunde Ednut, who congratulated the couple, wrote in a caption:

"Question. Between me and you, who this my guy resemble?"

Recall that Mr Ibu passed away in 2024. The comic actor, who had been ill since October 2023, was said to have died of cardiac arrest on Saturday, March 2.

The 62-year-old actor had suffered health challenges that led to the amputation of his leg.

He featured in more than 200 Nollywood movies, including Mr Ibu, Mr Ibu and His Son, Coffin Producers, Husband Suppliers, International Players, Mr Ibu in London, Police Recruit, 9 Wives, Ibu in Prison, and Keziah.

Legit.ng also reported that a Ghanaian model made waves on social media with his attire at the 2025 AMVCA.

Nigerians share observations about actor Mr Ibu's lookalike.

He wore an outfit with a series of pictures honouring the late stars of Nollywood who made an impact in the industry. His outfit included pictures of Mr Ibu, among other late Nollywood stars.

Reactions as Mr Ibu's lookalike weds

Reacting, netizens pointed out the resemblance and similar mannerism between the late actor and his lookalike. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

nnenna_blinks_ commented:

"Mr IBU and a touch of 10 Naira."

Vicksco said:

"He did everything possible not to look like Mr Ibu but...... guess what."

d_real_kemzy wrote:

"Mr ibu come out we don catch you See resemblance."

viks_vico reacted:

"So you leave heaven come back to earth come marry, ehn Ibu."

orumgbecc said:

"Omo I never wanted to confess but I have no choice now… That’s late Mr Ibu’s twin brother na me abandon two of them separately 65years ago But I can’t prove it."

rei_mindz said:

"Him resemble 10naira and Ibu."

Mr Ibu's widow spotted with Ruger

Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Ibu's widow, Stellamaris Okakor, shared a heartwarming video capturing the moment she met Afrobeats singer Ruger.

Stellamaris took to her social media pages to gush about Ruger as she shared a video from their rare linkup.

Reacting to the video, someone said,

"Ruger na our legend wife o , make una no do rubbish o."

Source: Legit.ng