FIFA has reportedly set a date to deliver a verdict on Nigeria's case against the eligibility of DR Congo players in the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria is working on another attempt to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having missed out on other opportunities to reach the tournament.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify from Group C, finishing second behind South Africa, and qualified for the World Cup playoffs instead.

Eric Chelle rallied Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying campaign, after a poor start of three points in four matches, the Malian won 14 points from a possible 18.

Nigeria defeated Gabon in the semi-final of the African playoff, but lost to DR Congo on penalties on November 16, 2025, thus ending their World Cup hopes.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation refused to back down and challenged the eligibility of some Congolese players, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Nigeria argues that the players broke a Congolese law which forbids dual citizenship, having not renounced their European passports after switching allegiance.

NFF confirmed it had submitted an official petition to FIFA, and the world football governing body had begun a review process into the matter.

According to FIFA, Nigeria wants DR Congo, which is due to face the winner of Jamaica vs New Caledonia in the intercontinental playoffs, kicked out.

FIFA sets verdict date for Nigeria’s case

NFF submitted the petition in December and has yet to receive a verdict from FIFA, as Nigerians face an anxious wait about their chances of playing at the World Cup.

Score Nigeria earlier reported that FIFA will announce its verdict in February, as NFF officials remain confident that Nigeria has a strong case.

OwnGoal Nigeria reports that the verdict is expected to be delivered next week as the world football governing body takes its time to review the petition.

However, neither NFF nor FIFA have made any official communication about the case, but a verdict is expected before the March 23-31 international break.

Nigerians are split on the chances of a successful petition. Some are optimistic that the NFF has a strong case, while others believe it will come back negative.

NFF’s case received encouragement after FIFA sanctioned Malaysia for falsifying the documents for some of their players to switch their international allegiance.

