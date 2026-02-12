FIFA has reportedly informed the Nigeria Football Federation when its verdict on the DR Congo will be passed

FIFA has reportedly informed the Nigeria Football Federation of the date it will pass a verdict on Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup case against DR Congo.

NFF submitted a petition to FIFA on December 15, 2025, challenging the eligibility of six Congolese players, who recently switched their international allegiance.

Nigeria claimed that the players defied the Congolese constitution, which forbids dual citizenship, as the players, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, did not relinquish their European passports.

DR Congo beat Nigeria 4-3 on penalties in the final of the African playoff on November 16 and is due to face the winner of Jamaica vs New Caledonia in the final of the intercontinental playoff in March.

However, the NFF wants the Leopards kicked out for fielding ineligible players even though FIFA approved their change of teams under deception.

If successful, Nigeria will have another chance at qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after failing to qualify automatically from the group and losing the playoff.

FIFA sends message to NFF

According to Score Nigeria, a source in the NFF claimed that FIFA has set a date of February 15 to pass the verdict, two months after the petition was submitted.

“It’s most likely that FIFA will rule on this matter either February 15 or 16th. The initial date is 15th, but it’s a Sunday and it is not really a working day in Europe. But what is very clear is that the verdict is now very close,” the source said.

If successful, Nigeria will replace DR Congo in the intercontinental playoffs for another chance to qualify for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

The Super Eagles have benefited from off-pitch decisions in their quest to qualify for their first FIFA World Cup since the 2018 edition in Russia.

Though the Super Eagles failed to capitalise, FIFA sanctioned South Africa with a three-point deduction for fielding the suspended Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho.

Eritrea's withdrawal opened the path for Nigeria to qualify for the playoffs. Nigeria beat Benin to the playoff spot on Group C, having picked less points against bottom-placed Zimbabwe, and qualified ahead of Burkina Faso on goal difference.

NFF issues update on World Cup case

Legit.ng reported that the NFF issued an update on the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup case against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

NFF general secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi confirmed that Nigeria has a strong case and is awaiting world football governing body, FIFA’s verdict on the case.

