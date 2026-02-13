FIFA is set to rule on Nigeria’s petition over DR Congo’s alleged use of ineligible players

African Football powerbroker Véron Mosengo-Omba is reportedly under scrutiny amid claims of behind-the-scenes lobbying

A favourable verdict could send the Super Eagles to the intercontinental play-offs in Mexico

Drama is unfolding at world football’s highest level as Nigeria Football Federation awaits a decisive ruling on its petition against Democratic Republic of Congo.

The case centres on allegations that six Congolese players were ineligible during last year’s 2026 World Cup African play-offs, where Nigeria lost on penalties in Morocco.

Nigeria are hoping to revive their chances of reaching the 2026 World Cup after submitting a complaint to Fifa against DR Congo. Photo by Jala Morchidi

FIFA’s meeting scheduled for Monday, February 16, is expected to address the protest, with the outcome potentially reshaping Africa’s final World Cup qualification picture, Afrik-Foot reports.

Should Nigeria’s complaint be upheld, the Super Eagles could be reinstated into the intercontinental play-offs in Mexico later this month, where one of the last World Cup tickets is on offer.

NFF officials insist they would not have gone this far without confidence in their evidence.

“If we knew we didn’t have a chance, we wouldn’t have petitioned."

NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi said, stressing that Nigeria followed due process in submitting documents and legal arguments.

DR Congo accused of lobbying before FIFA verdict

Adding a political layer to the case is the reported involvement of CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba, a Swiss-Congolese national with close ties to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Sources claim Mosengo-Omba and other Francophone football executives are attempting to sway opinion inside FIFA to protect DR Congo’s qualification hopes.

The Congolese Football Federation (Fecofa) has rejected the NFF's claim of them fielding ineligible players. Photo by Sia Kambou

Although no official wrongdoing has been established, the optics have heightened tension around the case.

Mosengo-Omba was previously investigated over financial conduct at CAF and later cleared, but his prominence in African football politics continues to attract attention whenever sensitive decisions arise.

FIFA, however, is believed to be keenly aware of the stakes.

With both Nigeria and DR Congo reportedly prepared to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if dissatisfied, world football’s governing body is said to be treating the file with exceptional caution to avoid reputational damage.

Why Nigeria filed a petition against DR Congo

At the heart of the dispute lies FIFA’s nationality-switching regulations.

A player may only change international allegiance once and must do so through a formal, documented process approved by FIFA.

According to BBC Sports, Nigeria argues that the Congolese FA misrepresented facts regarding the nationality status of certain players, particularly given DR Congo’s domestic law prohibiting dual citizenship.

According to the NFF, FIFA may have been “deceived” into clearing the players, even if paperwork appeared valid on the surface.

Recent precedents, including FIFA’s firm stance in other eligibility cases, have encouraged Nigeria’s belief that the governing body will prioritise regulatory consistency.

A successful appeal would see Nigeria face the winner of Jamaica vs New Caledonia in Mexico, with a place at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico at stake.

The verdict will not only decide a footballing outcome but could also set a powerful precedent on how FIFA handles eligibility disputes in an era of complex nationality laws and globalised football careers.

FIFA sends message to NFF

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FIFA has reportedly informed the Nigeria Football Federation of the date it will pass a verdict on Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup case against DR Congo.

NFF submitted a petition to FIFA on December 15, 2025, challenging the eligibility of six Congolese players, who recently switched their international allegiance.

