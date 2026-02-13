A Nigerian man who bought Elon Musk Starlink has taken to social media to share his experience with the network

The individual revealed that he used to think he was being cheated by the telecommunication networks in Nigeria

However, after he bought the Starlink network, he discovered the high volume of data he used in January

A Nigerian man who had always believed he was being scammed by telecommunication networks in Nigeria over high data consumption has gone viral after purchasing Elon Musk’s Starlink and seeing the exact volume of data he used in January.

The individual took to his social media page to confess about the high data usage.

Man buys Elon Musk Starlink, realizes how much data he truly consumes. Photo Source: Twitter/OloyeSomorin, Starlink

Source: Twitter

Man switches to Elon Musk Starlink

@OloyeSomorin explained that he had always thought he was being cheated by networks or service providers in Nigeria because his data seemed to disappear so quickly.

He wrote:

"Before I moved to Starlink, primarily I used to think the traditional telcos are cheating me on data."

He went on to add that now that he is using Elon Musk’s Starlink, he is no longer sure if the telecommunication networks had cheated him.

He wrote:

"But now that I’m on Starlink and I see my voracious consumption, I’m not sure anymore."

He came to this conclusion after discovering the huge volume of data he used just in January.

His statement:

"I used 1.03TB in January alone."

Man buys Elon Musk Starlink, discovers he used 1.03TB in one month. Photo Source: Twitter/OloyeSomorin, Starlink

Source: Twitter

He also shared a screenshot to back up his claim, showing the exact details of the data he used in January

Reactions as man tries Elon Musk Starlink

@NasirVX stressed:

"Where i worked at alagomeji, yaba, you need to see how fast we switched from local broadbands to starlink."

@mohabdullahi_ said:

"It’s really affordable for the quality it provides."

@2019Gideon shared:

"That can’t be 😂😂😂No way, please go back to MTN and do 5TB and share small for me i will be so happy to work with you sir. Just send me anything about digital marketing, Social media manager, Graphic design, web development, Cybersecurity. I will most work for free for u."

Brave Being

@The_BraveBeing noted:

"I think the HD IP Cams are the packet eaters. Sir, a lot of folks don't know what static IP or DHCP means. I would even assume you aren't broadcasting your SSIDs. So, it's just the average person's default thought and I can't blame people if their ISPs haven't been transparent."

@DefiWills stressed:

"For we that know more about tech. I can say there are some settings that needs to be done on your device so as to keep it from data background consumption. Since you on Unlimited then no need."

@wapadunk shared:

"MTN Fiber X is also good."

@Sir_muba Wrote:

"Ah just you? Maybe neighbors dey tap sha."

@CM_Aku said:

"It's okay if it's for the entire members in the house, if not it's really huge for one person."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian YouTuber tested his Starlink internet by connecting it to more than 20 phones at the same time. He found that phones like the Pixel 7 Pro and iPhones gave the best connection and speed.

Man shares Starlink internet with neighbours freely

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared what happened when he used Starlink internet in his home.

The man showed in a video that his neighbours used his Starlink internet because he did not put a password.

