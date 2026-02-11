France legend Franck Ribery has reportedly been named in the controversial Epstein files, leaving the football community stunned

The Bayern Munich legend's legal team has dismissed the report, labelling it as fake and threatening legal action

No formal accusation or charges have been labelled against the public figures named in the Epstein files

Former French international Franck Ribery has been named amongst prominent individuals referenced in the newly released Epstein files.

The exposure has triggered debates across social media, due to the scale of the evidence made public.

The evidence includes more than 20,000 videos and more than 180,000 images linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted offender whose network has remained a subject of global scrutiny.

The 38-page letter lists numerous names and asserts that Ribery belonged to the world of prostituti*n, and alleges he tried to strike a woman at her home after obtaining her address.

The French international was questioned in Paris in 2010 as a witness in a case of aggravated pimping, per One Football.

Ribery's legal team responds

Franck Ribery's lawyer, Brusa Carlo Alberto, has issued a strong statement over the accusation against his client.

According to Tribuna, Alberto described the reports as completely false and misleading.

He vowed that legal steps would be taken to protect the reputation of his client and family members. Alberto said:

"This is fake news! Tomorrow, I will take all necessary legal action to bring to justice those who spread these fakes, which damage the dignity of my client and his family."

He argues that freedom of expression does not justify spreading false or defamatory material, and says his family has felt the impact.

The comment of Ribery's lawyer has generated reactions from football fans across social media platforms.

@ConciousLabRat said:

"But let’s not pretend shock.

"The elite world runs on the same impunity: power buys silence, fame buys access, and victims are footnotes until the files leak."

@blake_sara64710 wrote:

"I remember reading stories about him years ago. He wasn't the only French player that was implicated. Karim Benzema is another one. I think he even tried to bribe his own team mates."

@Liyana338931741 added:

"Disturbing to hear names connected to such horrific abuse. Allegations like these are serious and should be fully investigated. The focus must always remain on protecting victims and ensuring that anyone responsible is held accountable."

@d_elite00 said:

"This is incredibly disturbing. If true, it’s absolutely heartbreaking to see someone put in such a position of power abusing it in such a horrific way. We need to hold people accountable for their actions."

