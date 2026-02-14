ADC praises INEC's election timetable, calling it a positive development for the electoral process

Atiku Abubakar opposes the February 20 election date, citing conflicts with Ramadan

Public reaction varies, highlighting the tension between religious observance and civic duties

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) have taken different positions on the 2027 general election timetable that was released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement issued and signed by the ADC's national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Friday, February 13, the party welcomed the decision of the electoral body to hold the election on February 20, 2027, for the presidential and national assembly elections.

Atiku Abubakar and the ADC take an opposition position on the INEC timetable Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The ADC maintained that the early release of the election timetable was a positive development for the electoral process. However, hours after the party made public its position, the former vice president, who is a leading figure in the ADC, rejected the date in a separate statement, stating it was in the holy month of Ramadan.

Nigerians react as Atiku speaks on election timetable

Atiku made the comment in a social media post. The former vice president's comment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Mislaw rejected the position of Atiku:

"I am a Muslim, and I don't see anything fundamentally wrong in National Elections falling within the 30 days of Ramadan, provided it wouldn't fall on any public holidays that include Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. Alhaji, I do not think I agree with you here. Ramadan is 30 days long, for God's sake. Life doesn't have to pause for the country for the whole 30days. Plus, there is absolutely nothing in the Shariah of Allah (SAW) that says everything must pause in the manner being advocated here. Finally, I see INEC buckling to change this, but that won't change the fact that the excuse is completely lame. Ramadan isn't static, and we can't keep changing National laws just to suit Ramadan."

Atiku Abubakar calls for the adjustment of the 2027 election timetable Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Hon Nuhu Sada backed the former vice president:

"Faith and civic duty should not clash. Nigerians deserve an election schedule that respects both."

Everything Politics commented:

"Ramadan is a sacred and important period, no doubt. But it is not a lockdown. Muslims still go to work, run businesses, attend school and even carry out major national duties while fasting. Civic responsibility does not pause during Ramadan."

Tifee criticised the call:

"Nigeria is secular—election dates can't keep shifting for religious observances every cycle. Whoever finds it inconvenient can vote early morning or stay home, same way people work/manage during Ramadan. Focus on BVAS, e-transmission & credibility instead."

You can read more comments on Atiku's statement here:

INEC speaks on election readiness

Legit,ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its readiness for the 2027 general elections. This is amid the seeming delay by the national assembly to pass the amended Electoral Act before it.

At the same time, the electoral body said it has completed its homework on the 2027 election timetable and the schedule of activities.

Source: Legit.ng