A Nigerian woman in the diaspora has admitted that leaving Nigeria for the United Kingdom has impacted the future of her children

In a viral tweet, she explained how leaving Nigeria affected the future of her children and how it has relieved her of the pressure to chase generational wealth that she used to feel

Her tweet concerning her relocation to the UK and its significance sparked a debate about patriotism, with some netizens criticising her

A woman, with the X handle @Miz_Fey, who relocated to the UK, has declared that leaving Nigeria has already given her children a strong head start.

The woman made this statement on X, and it sparked mixed reactions, with some people criticising her remarks.

A woman says that leaving Nigeria has given her children a strong head start. Photo Credit: @Miz_Fey

Source: Twitter

According to @Miz_Fey, her children will now grow up in a society where they have more access to opportunities and where success is not entirely a factor of one's connections or nepotism.

She added that leaving Nigeria has also taken the pressure of chasing generational wealth off her shoulders, noting that now she only works hard, but not at the expense of her well-being. Her tweet read:

"Leaving Nigeria has already given my children a strong head start. They’ll grow up in a society where opportunities are more accessible and where success isn’t entirely dependent on connections or nepotism. Because of that, I don’t feel the same pressure to chase generational wealth at all costs. I’ll still work hard, but not at the expense of my well-being."

A woman rejoices over her decision to leave Nigeria for the UK. Photo Credit: @Miz_Fey

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail lady's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's tweet below:

@felixwise said:

"I hope that one day we will have a genuine leader who understands the importance of creating opportunities and providing a level playing ground for everyone to succeed. When there are more opportunities for people to thrive, criminality and destitution will reduce drastically."

@Samfizsy said:

"Stop dragging Nigeria into this, good for your children but it’s insensitive to throw Nigerians under just cos your children relocated cos in reality they might not be better than anyone, no be by location my sister. Compare the El Rufai sons and make it make sense?"

@Life25711375 said:

"If u believe there’s no connection and nepotism in those places, then u can believe anything. Better to say, not at the scale we see in Nigeria. This same Nigeria prepared them for the task ahead. Be grateful."

@femiakande60 said:

"You might be making a mistake thinking all is well. Every country has its meta narrative. Your new country has its own. You may well discover its bad parts as your children get older. Best hold on to what is good from your land of birth. Blend dont discard. Experience o."

@famo2341 said:

"But still plan for old age. If they don’t have to send you money (even if they want/have), that’s part of the generational wealth journey!"

@chi_quiero said:

"Nigerians come here and still work hard at the expense of their wellbeing. I like that this is your mindset as it regards working. Very sound."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who relocated to the UK had recounted her 'bitter' experience.

Lady shares her observation after relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who moved abroad, thinking that life would be easier, had shared what she noticed.

While she didn't disclose how long she has been abroad, the lady admitted that the reality on the ground is quite in contrast with what she had in mind back in Nigeria.

According to the lady, she moved abroad thinking that life would be easier, only to realise on getting there that it is not all rosy. She shared a video of herself looking worried with the caption that captured her thoughts.

Source: Legit.ng