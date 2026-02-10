A close friend of Nanyah, who died from a snakebite, has broken her silence since the incident that led to her friend' s death

s She shared what she observed about Nanyah during her final hours and shared how they even met in the first place

What she said about the late singer’s personality got people talking, as many took to the comments to console her

Judith, a close friend of Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite, has broken the silence after losing her friend.

She opened up about when they met and what she noticed about Nanyah in her final moments.

A close friend of Nanyah, who died from a snakebite, has breaks her silence since the incident. Photo: @wilfred_ify, @nanyah_music

Source: TikTok

Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her Abuja residence on January 31, 2026

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Nanyah: Close friend breaks silence, shares observation

On her TikTok page, @wilfred_ify shared a video of herself and Nanyah, while they were singing together.

She shared how she met Nanyah and what she noticed about the singer’s final moments, following a snakebite.

The bereaved friend said:

“Dear Ifunanya,

I am heartbroken. I met you for the first time in April 2024 when I came to audition for the Amemuso choir. After rehearsal that day, you came and asked, "Fine girl, what's your name again?" and I answered Judith, and then I asked for yours too, and you told me Ifunanya, and I was so excited to meet and I asked where you're from, you said Enugu, and I was happy to meet my Igbo sister, who was slim and beautiful too, and we exchanged contact.

“ I never knew what your voice sounded like till my 3rd rehearsal when you auditioned for the role of Pamina, and MD said we shouldn't record, but I secretly recorded and showed all my colleagues, I was wowed because you sounded like an angel. I have never heard that kind of voice before.

“My second encounter was during the Champions League when everyone must attend, and I never had a uniform because I was a new member, and I didn't even ask anyone because I felt no one knew me, I just wore what I had, but when I came, and you asked, "Why are you wearing this gown?" And I replied, "I don't have a dinner gown red or white," and you replied, "You would have asked me; just any time this kind of situation comes, and you don't have the uniform, ask me, after all, we are the same size. You look good still” Seriously, I melted, and my heart was filled with excitement and joy. I felt welcomed.

“As time went by, we became closer. In December 2024, when you called me to record one song with you and Paschal, I felt seen because coming to Amemuso and meeting you made me realize I had a lot of work to do musically, but then you chose to call me for that work. For me, it was an opportunity, and I really do appreciate that. You made loving you so easy for me.

“Your personality? Chai! I have never seen any human like you, sometimes when I tell you that I don't understand you, my reason is because I have never seen any human with such a gift but so calm and humble. I have never seen you react angrily or heard you speak harshly, I am not even exaggerating. I remember being upset with you once and I had to tell you about it, you kept quiet and listened to me, your reply melted me, at the end, it was a misunderstanding, and you still hugged and said sorry for the way I felt.

“Like Ifunanya, who are you? Reading through the messages you dropped in the group during your last hours, so calm and humbling, and I wondered, "Even in that moment of struggle, you were still peaceful and calm." Ifunanya, you are strong.

“You treat everyone with respect and regard. God blessed you with an angelic voice, and your passion for music and to do more is top-notch. Learning songs is too easy for you. I don't even bother when I want to record a particular song with you because you will learn that song in minutes and deliver.

“I nearly left Abuja, but you're my biggest motivation wanting to stay. You made me love this part of music. After we recorded "Obieze Chukwu" by Jude Nnam I told you that I sing alto, but I learn a lot from you, and my improvement today has a lot to do with listening to you and the motivations you give. And you asked, "How?" Your voice is more than a sound; it's a source of hope and inspiration.

“I remember telling you in my house that I want to learn a musical instrument, and when I mentioned guitar, you told me you're learning that too, and you told me that whenever I am ready, I should come and take one of your guitars to learn. It's part of my this year's plan, but death decided to show me shege.Just like your name, Ifunanya, which means love, you carry love all over you.

“Nothing prepared me for this ugly situation. As Christians, we are not supposed to mourn like people without faith, but this past week, I have been down in my faith and couldn’t even pray but I am now using all my strength and courage to say “Rest in peace, my dear friend” you’ll never be forgotten and our memories are here to stay. You'll forever remain my celebrity, and I'll always love you.”

Watch the video below:

In a related story, three Nigerians who had been bitten by snakes in the past shared how they survived without anti-venom.

Nanyah's death throws her friends into mourning. Photo: @wilfred_ify, @nanyah_music

Source: Instagram

Catholic priest shares dream about late Nanyah

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest who knew singer Nanyah mentioned what she told him two days before she died from a snakebite.

He also narrated the strange dream he had about the singer hours after she died in the hospital on January 31, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng