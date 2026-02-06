A young Nigerian lady got emotional after visiting the social media page of a late gospel singer

She took to her page to share her discovery while also praising Ifunanya Nwangene following her death

The lady mentioned something rare about Ifunanya after she came across a post discussing her death

Since the death of Ifunanya Nwangene was announced, several people have taken to their social media pages to react.

While many have continued to share their thoughts about the singer, a lady who spent over two hours researching Ifunanya Nwangene has shared two things she noticed.

Lady who admired Ifunanya Nwangene shares her thoughts after researching the late singer. Photo Source: Facebook/Ife Oluwa/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Last speaks about Ifunanya Nwangene

She took to her page to share this, mentioning that she had gone to work and later sat down with her phone.

Ife Oluwa explained that after work, she sat down with her phone and discovered a story on Facebook where the news of Ifunanya Nwangene and what led to her death was shared.

Her statement:

"After work on Tuesday, I sat to check my phone. I was on Facebook and somehow someone tagged Ifunanya in a post talking about snake bites and all. I visited her page on Facebook and, to my surprise, it was this person I’ve seen and admired so much."

"If you're a lover of football, you would have come across the UEFA Champions League anthem she did. Oh heavens!"

"When that video trended, I think I saw it on X or something because I was looking for her page. I prayed for international recognition for her. I prayed they call her whenever they wanted to do the UCL opening ceremony finals every year. I loved her from afar, I admired Ify, I did not know her."

"My love for football and sports in general made me fall in love with the stranger I was listening to at that moment."

The first thing she noticed was the initial post she saw about Ifunanya’s death and the snake bite.

She mentioned that this post, when she first saw it, had a certain number of reactions, and after a while, the reactions had increased significantly.

Lady spends hours on Ifunanya's page

She said:

"I sat down on Tuesday after work and was going through her page. In the next two hours, I was still at my desk, the night shift was wondering as the morning shift and virtually everyone had gone home."

"That post was on 68,000 reactions that day. Today it is 72,000 plus and counting."

After sharing her first observation, she spoke about another thing she noticed after watching a series of videos of Ifunanya.

She mentioned that she observed the singer had truly lived life well, as she could see her smile and the way she expressed herself in her videos.

"More shares and more engagements on her wall. One thing I noticed was, Ifunanya Nwangene truly lived. You could see it in her smiles, her laughter, her renditions, the way she expressed herself. She loved nature, you could see she was extroverted. Her passion for music, she loved what she did and did it with her all."

"With everything happening, you’d wonder wetin dey sup?"

She wished the late singer well following her tragic death.

She added:

"May Ify’s soul rest, and I hope she will continue singing with the angels. She truly lived. You may want to visit her page and see."

"She did 'Time to Say Goodbye' by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman in December to bid 2025 goodbye, and now! Omo, she was so good with classical songs."

"It is well."

Source: Legit.ng