A US-based woman reacted to Nanyah's death and shared how she survived a snake bite while she was in Nigeria

She opened up about what saved her life after the snakebite, and her experience visiting two hospitals

Her video went viral and caught people’s attention, as some took to the comments section to share their similar opinions

A lady shared her snakebite experience as she mourned Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

The US-based lady opened up about how she got treated when a snake bit her in Nigeria.

A Nigerian lady living in the US shares her experience with a snakebite. Photo: @olaglamstudio_.

Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her Abuja residence on January 31, 2026.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

US-based lady shares how she survived snakebite

On her TikTok page, @olaglamstudio_ shared how she got bitten by a snake years ago, while she was a student at Osogbo.

She then mentioned how two hospitals they went to didn’t have anti-venom, explaining how her friends drove her to Ogbomoso to get an anti-venom.

She also said her leg was swollen from the bite and she used a traditional remedy.

The lady said:

“My experience with snake bites and how my doc and friends saved my life.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady’s snakebite experience

@cutemecy said:

:this whole thing is traumatic like I have to burn pepper and onions today to chase out any snake in my apartment but I didn't see any, am still scared."

@Bambe said:

"After hearing what happened to her yes, I have been so scared in my apartment. Cuz it almost happened to me. Woke up one morning and decided to push my kitchen sliding window and there was a long snake,feel on my sink and the fear in me. Not knowing it climb my gas gage and entered in-between the two slides. I couldn't use my kitchen for weeks cuz of fear. And I always close my toilet bowl. God help us."

@GELA WEARZ said:

"My brother was bitten by snake last year august in his farm, he took himself to where he could get medication, he even went to two different herbal place because it happened in the village, he was getting better oo, like he drives himself every day to the place he is receiving treatment but he collapsed after 4days, we looked for anti venom but we couldn’t see, they succeeded in getting one but he later d!ed."

@mr_marcusk said:

"I think they probably went to LAUTECH teaching hospital in Osogbo and not the main Campus in Ogbomosho. It's not possible to go that distance and you would still be alive at their arrival. And I think it was brown cobra that bit you. They can pump much venom at a bite and also tropical to those South Western hinterland."

Nanyah's death threw her loved ones and friends into mourning. Phtoo: @nanyah_music

