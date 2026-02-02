A Catholic priest who knew singer Nanyah mentioned what she told him two days before she died from a snakebite.

He also narrated the strange dream he had about Nanyah hours after she died in the hospital on 31 January, 2025

The dream he shared sparked mixed reactions, as many took to the comments section to mourn the late singer

A Catholic priest, Fr. Gabriel Dozie, has mourned the fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

He shared the strange dream he had about her and what she told him 2 days before she died.

According to reports, the young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Catholic priest shares dream about Nanyah

On his Facebook page, Fr Gabriel shared what she told him two days before she died, stating that she wished him a happy birthday.

He also shared how he saw Nanyah in his dream the night after she died and what he did.

He wrote in his Facebook post:

“Why are some people quick to rebut without ascertaining clarifications! You people like rebuttals a lot ￼. Well, I’ll have the time to clarify later.

“For now I’m mourning my daughter Ifụnanya Nwangene . She wished me happy birthday just 3 days ago and now is no more.

“Saw her in dream yesterday, after I had done Mass reinvoking her spirit back to her body. For now I’ll only say, do not be quick to embalm people who just died. I can’t even say “Rest in Jesus” yet.”

A reverend father shares the dream he had about Nanyah hours after she died from snakebite. Photo: Ifunanya Nwangene

Reactions trail Catholics priest's dream about Nanyah

Ugwumba Uju said:

"An experience I had early this January, in the early hours of the morning, his body wasn’t cold yet, he was warm… I’m sure he was just in coma. I trusted God for a miracle, I knew he’d do it again because he has done it before … but they took him away forever."

Theresa Gift Paul said:

"This was the same thought that came to my mind yesterday... Quick to embalm body immediately after being pronounce Dead... Why not wait a little longer... Chai .... It is well... I wish this is not true."

Teacher Chidiogo Okegbe said:

"Oh! There is a type of Mass that invokes the spirit back to human body? Ha! What did we learn during catechism classes?May her soul find peace."

