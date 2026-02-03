Following the death of fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah from a snakebite, some Nigerians have shared their experiences

Three people shared what they did after they were bitten by snakes at a particular point in their lives, including one who shared her sister's experience

They opened up about how they survived without the use of anti-venoms, sparking reactions from netizens online

Nigerians have been thrown into mourning following the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence. She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Three Nigerians who survived snakebites share how they were treated. Photo: Instagram/@veeokeke,Facebook/ Prisca Amara Ewim

Source: UGC

As many mourned the young lady’s demise, some Nigerians shared how they survived snakebites without the use of anti-venom.

Legit.ng compiled the experience of three snakebite survivors.

1. Ex-student shares how she survived snakebite

A young Nigerian woman, Vee Okeke, has shared her personal experience of surviving a snake bite amid ongoing discussions following the death of fast-rising singer Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music.

She said she was bitten by a viper snake while she was a student, and unfortunately, the venom quickly affected her body. She said she was rushed to a hospital, but the facility reportedly did not have anti-venom available.

As a result of this, she was taken to a traditional healer.

Sharing the details of being healed traditionally, she said:

"They asked my lodge mates to take me to a native doctor in Agbani, who not only resuscitated me, sucked out the venom, massaged my whole body downwards with Ojukwu oil mixed with something else, and placed some native medicines on the incisions that he made on my leg. God used that man to save me."

2. Lady shares how sister survived snakebite twice

A Nigerian lady, identified as @blessdiri on TikTok, shared the emotional story of her elder sister, who survived two snake bites in the bush at different times.

The two incidents happened when she was fetching firewood for the house, and despite the severity of the situation, she managed to tie the affected part of her body and walk back to her home, a journey that took over an hour.

It was there that her family sprang into action, administering a series of traditional treatments such as red oil, kerosene, and bitterkola.

Snakebite survivor shares how they got saved without anti-venom. Photo: Unsplash

Source: Getty Images

3. Snakebite survivor recounts native treatment

A Nigerian lady, Prisca Amara Ewim, who shared her snakebite ordeal on Facebook, recalled hearing a knock at the gate and going to answer it, unaware of the lurking danger.

The snake, which had positioned itself at the staircase, struck as she climbed down, leaving her in excruciating pain.

She disclosed that the aftermath was a nightmare, with the swelling refusing to subside despite local treatment in Lokoja.

Her Facebook post read:

"Seeing different post about snake just took me back to 2019. Oct/Nov 2019, I can’t remember the exact month. I was in my sisters house in Lokoja because she just had a baby and my mom came for Omugwo too. Just one night, around 8-8:30. We were about eating when we heard a knock at the gate, I came out to check who it was not knowing that this Monnster had already positioned itself at the stairs waiting.

"And just few steps down the stairs, it attacked immediately. The pains I went through during this period ehhh. I saw shege. Is there anything that chases them away? I think this is their season.

"I couldn’t sleep well for months after this because of fear. Omo!! We treated it locally in lokoja and it keeps swelling up, i had to travel down to Oko immediately. It was one old man that finally treated me."

Catholic priest shares dream about late Nanyah

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest who knew singer Nanyah mentioned what she told him two days before she died from a snakebite

He also narrated the strange dream he had about the singer hours after she died in the hospital on January 31, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng