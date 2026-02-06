A young lady got emotional after watching an old video of the late gospel singer, Ifunanya Nwangene

In the video, the gospel singer, who was recently bitten by a snake in her Abuja apartment, spoke about her family

The singer went on to speak about when she started taking music seriously and what she was told during an audition

As the death of Ifunanya Nwangene, a gospel singer, continues to get the attention of the public, a Nigerian lady has shared a very rare video of the late singer, in which she mentioned the year she started taking music seriously and what she was told after going for an audition.

In the old video, Ifunanya Nwangene also spoke about her family as well as the course she studied at university.

Lady shares rare video of Ifunanya

It is reported that Ifunanya Nwangene was reported dead on 31st of January after she was bitten by a snake in her apartment in Abuja.

Friends and neighbors of the singer have since made different statements after her death.

Several days later, a video was shared on Facebook by Okoli Oluebube Chukwu, who shared her thoughts after coming across a rare video of Ifunanya Nwangene.

After watching the video, she said:

"I have seen a lot of Ifunanya Nwangene videos, but this one😭😭 her life was going on so beautifully. Lord, may we not gain publicity at death🙏 #RIP."

In the clip, Ifunanya Nwangene spoke about the degree she studied at university as well as the exact year she began to take music seriously.

She said:

"My name is Ifunanya Nwangene. I'm an architect by profession, but I have a passion for music. I just love singing and expressing my thoughts with music."

She mentioned in the video that a man said she had a diamond voice.

"I started taking music seriously when I joined the Lagos choir. I was about 15. I went for the audition, and the man said I have a diamond voice."

"I'm from a family of four: my mom, my dad, my brother, and I. They're all very supportive of me. None of them are into music, but the fact that I'm into music, they're all behind me."

In the video, her mom as well as her brother spoke well of her.

The video surfaced online days after her death as a result of a snake bite in her Abuja apartment.

Reactions as lady posts clip or Ifunanya

Princess added:

"Amen! May we not be recognized at death! All these videos are flying cos of her death,her death gave her more popularity. Condolences to her family 🙏."

Okonkwo shared

"Chaii. May God accept her soul and give her family the fortitude to bear her loss."

Precious said:

"Chai, this girl death pain me, I can't stop thinking about her."

Watch the video below:

