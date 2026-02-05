After Nanyah died from a snakebite, a woman recounted something strange that happened on the day she died

The woman, who was close to Nanyah, opened up about the unusual calls she received regarding her tragic death

What she said caught people’s attention, as many took to the comments section to mourn the loss of the songstress

A woman has mourned the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

She opened up about the unusual calls she received after the singer’s death was made public.

A woman shares unusual calls she received on the day Nanyah died. Photo: Patience Ehi Ekwere, Ifeoma Nwangene

Source: Facebook

The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence in Abuja.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Woman expresses anger over Nanyah’s death

On her Facebook page, Patience Ehi Ekwere expressed anger about Nanyah’s death and how it affected her.

She opened up about the unusual calls she received after Nanyah’s death from a snakebite.

Her Facebook post read:

“I'm shattered once again this week !!! I don't think I deserved to lose 2 people in 1 week. Goodnight My Star Girl!!! Maaama loves you forever!!!. My greatest hype gurl...who will be hailing me now? My beauty, brains & everything perfect. My lil miss inquisitive

"I'm so sorry you had to leave this way. Keep singing with the angels. You will always be my star girl. Ifunanya I am angry...people are angry, people are crying, my tears are not flowing...I'm dazed, this is indeed a heavy one. This was not the plan o!

"My phone almost blew up today! People from all over the world called me, I had no answer that made sense!!! You consoled me for my loss and said you'll be there for me through this hard time. Oh!!!

"I came to you my love, I prayed, I thought you would open your eyes, I called your name, I tapped you. Oh!!! Oh!!! What A Loss at 26 with big dreams!!! God Please Help Me!!! Sunset at Dawn Indeed!!!"

Reactions as woman mourns Nanyah's death

Edric Inyang Marcus said:

"I hope this is not a joke mama. Because some joke are too expensive. Don't tell me she is gone? Ooooo."

Oge Ifeoma said:

"This is heart breaking ,God knows it all ! The whole news came in the middle of my event yesterday I almost couldn’t Sing ,How can we loose such a sweet voice at the prime of her life, God have mercy on us and grant Nanya eternal rest Amen I know how you feel Sis please be consoled!"

Vivian Chichi Prestige Akwe said:

"No no no.. too hard to believe.. My God.Naya.how. It’s well.May her soul rest in peace. She had big dreams i can tell."

Nanyah died from a snakebite on January 31, 2026. Photo: Patience Ehi Ekwere, Ifeoma Nwangene

Source: Instagram

In a related story, three Nigerians who had been bitten by snakes in the past shared how they survived without anti-venom.

Catholic priest shares dream about late Nanyah

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest who knew singer Nanyah mentioned what she told him two days before she died from a snakebite.

He also narrated the strange dream he had about the singer hours after she died in the hospital on January 31, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng