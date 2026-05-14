A heartbroken woman mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away after a battle with cancer

In her post, she spoke about the late actor’s strong religious belief, which many did not know about, as she mourned him

Her post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death

A Nigerian woman in the United States turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

Alexx Ekubo's friend shows a clip of their video call and shares his religious beliefs. Photo: @queenloveth

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo: Woman reveals actor’s religious belief

Identified as @queenloveth on Instagram, the woman spoke about her relationship with the actor and how he loved God.

Her words:

“They say you never truly know a man until you see how he loves when no one is watching. To the world, he was a light in the spotlight, but to some of us, he was a sanctuary of peace, privacy, and genuine friendship.

“He was the friend who was always there, over and over again, in the quiet moments that never made it to the grid.

“I’ve struggled to find the words because it still hasn’t fully sunk in that you have transitioned. But I find peace in knowing you are with the Jesus you loved so fiercely. Alexx, you served God with a passion that challenged me, a devotion so pure it made me re-examine my own walk with God.

“We talked about dreams, family, growing old, and even my husband and you spending time together over dinners and long conversations we now won’t have on this side of eternity. This was not the comeback I prayed for, but I surrender to the truth that God knows best.

“Thank you for being the kind of friend who gave of himself so freely, spiritually, emotionally, and literally, so others could become better. Thank you for years of friendship that never wavered. Until we meet again in the arms of Jesus… rest in glory, Alley.”

See her Instagram post below:

Reactions trail woman's trubute to Alexx Ekubo

bimdiva said:

"When I saw the news I thought of you. Sorry for this loss. He was an amazing person."

officialmniqsamuel said:

"I remember your wedding. omg, I am so teary , I can’t get pass this."

lifewivkechy said:

"Stay strong queen …. I actually thought about you when I saw it too!!! May the Holy Spirit comfort you all on all sides in Jesus name."

A woman shares details about his religious beliefs that many didn’t know about. Photo: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng