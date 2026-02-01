The choir which Nanyah belonged to has officially announced her death after she reportedly died from a snake bite

The announcement showed the exact date she died and the actual cause of her death, sparking reactions from many

Nigerians reacted as the name of the hospital where she died was also mentioned, and many mourned the late singer

The Amemuso Choir, the chorale group that fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, belonged to, has officially announced her death.

Their announcement included the exact date she died and the name of the hospital where she died.

Nanyah’s choir mourns the singer who died after a snake bite. Photo: Amemuso Choir, Ifunanya Nwangene

According to reports, the young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have been rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Nanyah’s choir officially announces singer's death

On the official Facebook page of Amemuso Choir, a poster showing the details of Nanyah’s death was shared.

The announcement was signed by Sam C. Ezugwu, the music director of Amemuso Choir.

The Facebook post read:

“With painful heart, we announce the demise of Ifunanya Nwangene Nanyah.”

According to the announcement, Nanyah died on 31 January 2026 at the Federal Medical Centre due to a snake bite.

Reactions as Nanyah's choir announces her death

MC Veekee said:

"Una don release poster before her family. Make Una Dey calm down honour the family of the dead na."

Ifeoma Chinenye Pre Atuanya said:

"Una no even wait make d poor girl finish before una go print poster,or una be dey wait for her before just asking ooo."

Blessing James said:

"What kind of sleep is that, I wished her ancestors chase her back. Ah ah,, what's that wake my love. Just believe it's not true anyways."

Eze Onyemaobi Chukwu said:

"Which one is snake bite Again? Does it mean there wasnt available anti poisonous snake venom. Though this one isnt ordinary but should have been taken care of if someone was close to her as at the time the snake bite her. May she rest in peace."

Emmanuel Ubah said:

"It took me almost an hour to listen to her songs, even the ones she sang during 40 days of Lent, I listened to all and I enjoyed every bit of it and even looking for more to listen to. So charmed by her sweet and melodious voice, I even sent some of her songs to my Choir's soprano singers to listen and learn. So sad, May God Almighty rest her soul eternal peace and may she have the grace to sing with the Nine Choirs of Heaven, Amen. Rest on Ify."

Nanyah died on 31 January, 2026 after a snake bite. Photo: Amemuso Choir, Ifunanya Nwangene

