Several Nigerians reacted emotionally to the death of singer Ifunanya “Nanyah” Nwangene, with some insisting her passing had spiritual undertones

A Nigerian woman, a spiritualist, and a digital creator all linked the death of Nanyah music to spiritual beliefs

Their comments ranged from questioning how snakes entered her room to suggesting her surname and singing gift were tied to water spirits

After the death of Abuja-based singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, many Nigerians shared emotional reactions online.

The fast-rising, talented singer died from a snake bite at her apartment in Abuja on January 31, 2026. According to rumours, the two hospitals she went to did not have antivenom to save her from the incident.

Late Nigerian singer Nanyah's death stirs spiritual reactions on social media. Photo credit: @nanyah_music/TikTok

Source: TikTok

While some Nigerians focused on medical explanations, others openly described her passing as mysterious and spiritual.

Legit.ng, in this article, highlights three individuals whose comments stood out after they linked Nanyah’s death to spiritual beliefs.

People who said Nanyah's death is spiritual

1. Chinenye Annah

A Nigerian woman, Chinenye Annah, sparked reactions online after sharing her personal experience with repeated snake encounters following news of Nanyah’s death.

Taking to Facebook, Chinenye expressed sadness over the fast-rising singer’s death, noting that she had goosebumps after scrolling through Nanyah’s page and seeing her talent cut short.

She questioned how two snakes could allegedly enter Nanyah’s room unnoticed and admitted that the incident raised spiritual concerns for her, even though she could not confirm anything.

While offering condolences, she speculated that access to traditional treatment might have made a difference in Nanyah’s case, especially considering the incident happened in a city.

2. Nwanyi IMO TV

A spiritualist identified on Facebook as Nwanyi IMO TV openly described Nanyah’s death as spiritual and warned against blaming Nigerian hospitals.

Reacting to the singer’s passing, the woman argued that the circumstances surrounding the incident pointed beyond medical explanations.

In her post, she linked Nanyah’s surname to water spirits, referring to her as “Nwa Mmiri.” The spiritualist described her singing style as smooth, “like a snake.”

Many Nigerians react to the death of singer Nanyah, with some insisting it was spiritual. Photo credit: Uchenna Kingsley Aniekwena, Chinenye Annah/Facebook, nanyah-music/TikTok

Source: UGC

She questioned why two cobras would be found in the singer’s room and insisted that doctors were innocent, claiming that the singer’s “people came to take her home.”

3. Uchenna Kingsley Aniekwena

A digital creator, Uchenna Kingsley Aniekwena, also weighed in on the tragedy, claiming that Nanyah’s surname held spiritual meaning connected to her death.

In a Facebook post, Kingsley alleged that the last part of her surname, “Ngene,” was linked to a cobra spirit, which he described as a messenger of the gods.

He recounted a personal experience where a cobra welcomed him during his first visit to a place associated with Ngene, claiming the snake did not attack him.

He concluded his post by suggesting reincarnation and offering prayers for her soul to rest in peace, comments that further intensified online debates.

In a related story, popular health influencer, Aproko Doctor, reacted to singer Nanyah’s death, saying the snake bite wasn’t the actual cause.

What happened in hospital following Nanyah's death?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a close friend of singer Nanyah shared an emotional account of witnessing her final moments in the hospital.

She recalled begging doctors to check again after CPR, hoping for a miracle as Nanyah struggled to breathe

The friend paid tribute to their seven-year bond, calling Nanyah a loyal friend and a national treasure.

Source: Legit.ng