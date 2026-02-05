A man has disclosed that there is something about the late singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene's surname that many don't know about

He highlighted the alleged mystery surrounding Ifunanya's surname, claiming she neglected it due to her religious beliefs

He recounted his experience with a cobra, which he tagged the spirit of Ngene, admitting that he was scared when he saw the snake

Uchenna Kingsley Aniekwena, a digital creator, has reacted to the tragic death of Abuja singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, claiming that there is a mystery behind her surname.

According to Kingsley, Ifunanya's surname showed what should have been her path in life, which he believes she ignored due to her religious beliefs.

Man's claim about Ifunanya's surname

Kingsley, in a Facebook post, stated that cobra is the spirit of Ngene, which are the last five letters in Ifunanya's surname.

He recounted being welcomed by a cobra on his first visit to Ngene Onyediobi, noting that the snake did not attack him, even though he was scared.

Kingsley said he only sprinkled a native white chalk to welcome the snake, which he tagged the messenger of the gods. He wrote:

"Ifunanya Nwangene as her name implied indicated her path of life but was neglected unfortunately due to her religious beliefs. Cobra is the spirit of Ngene which I have seen that welcomed me on my very first visit to Ngene Onyediobi at Ukpo Dunukofia. I wasn't attacked though but I was scared. I managed to sprinkled Nzu ocha (Native White Chalk) to welcome the messenger of the gods.

"In her next world Ogbaaanje via reincarnation she will understand better for now may she found eternal rest."

Legit.ng messaged Kingsley regarding his claim, but he had yet to respond at the time of this report.

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions trail speculations around Ifunanya's death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the speculations around Ifunanya's death below:

Daniel Ebosie said:

"I heard the lady insulted a Naga spirit, that is why we need to be careful how we behave and talk because we don't know who is who pls. You know Naga spirit are quick to anger."

Chinonye F Orisa said:

"3 years ago I was in my home town, am using the toilet a snake came there looking at me for at list 2mins and left without no harm till today I can explain why."

Princess Augusta Omalicha Nwa said:

"Many families change their surnames, I wonder why their family didn't change surname, probably answer the name of their current father Nwangene is a river name."

Nathaniel Ogboru said:

"Everybody don turn snake expert."

Vienney Kerry said:

"Even d anonymous gave her d exposition yet she ignore it.everyting is not cast n bind do d needful.

"For d bible even says give to God .....n to cesear wot belongs to him."

Dibia Nwanyi said:

"Some people don’t know that spiritual controls the physical, before anything happens, it has been decided and finalized in the spiritual realm."

