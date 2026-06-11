The Canadian military has published the starting salary of its military personnel of all ranks

Legit.ng focused on the starting salary of major, captain, colonel, and lieutenant colonel

The starting salary of each of the officers has also been converted to naira in the detailed article

Just like the UK, which recently published the salaries of recruits, privates, corporals, lance corporals, and sergeants, Canada has also published the starting salary of military personnel of different ranks.

This article, however, focuses on the ranks of captain, major, lieutenant colonel, colonel, and major general in the Canadian Army.

Canada publishes salary of soldiers by rank, details captain, major and colonel pay. Middle image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Veterans Affairs Canada, Getty Images/LWA/Dann Tardif

Source: Twitter

Canada publishes the starting salary of army officers

Each starting salary is paid into the account of each military personnel on a specific date.

Also, information made available on the Canadian Army website revealed that at the beginning of the rank or service, which is the first month, a specific amount is paid into the account of the officer, which may lead to an increase in the following months.

This pay, according to reports, has been effective from April 1, 2025, and is the current pay paid into the accounts of officers till this very day.

Salary of Captain in the Canadian Army

In the Canadian Army, individuals who rise to the rank of captain receive a sum of $8,861, which equals a total of (8,636,464) when converted to naira.

The pay of a captain in the Canadian Army may increase from time to time, but the amount mentioned above is the starting salary of a captain in the Canadian Army.

Canada publishes starting salary of army officers by rank, from captain to colonel. For illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Veterans Affairs Canada

Source: Getty Images

Salary of Major in the Canadian Army

While the pay of a captain in the Canadian Army is high, the pay of a major is higher, as he gets to take home a larger paycheck.

Details on the official website of the Canadian government show that a major is paid a total of $11,983 as a starting salary, and when converted to the Nigerian naira, it equals a total of (11,677,885). This is after the Canadian dollar is converted to naira.

Salary of Lieutenant-Colonel in the Canadian Army

As officers continue to rise in rank in the military, so does their pay, as is observed in the information provided above, as this article contains only the starting salary of the military personnel in their first month.

For a lieutenant colonel in the Canadian Army, the starting salary of officers promoted to the rank is a total sum of $13,887 in Canadian dollars, and when this is converted to naira, it amounts to (13,533,704).

Salary of Colonel in the Canadian Army

The colonel is above the major, captain, lieutenant colonel, and several other officers, and due to this, he enjoys a higher and better pay than the other officers.

The colonel in the Army takes home a total of 15,684 Canadian dollars. If this is converted to naira, it shows he earns a total of (15,282,638) in naira.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a viral TikTok video has sparked debate after a man in a military uniform shared alleged details about soldiers’ salaries in Nigeria.

In the video, he claimed that a new pay structure introduced in 2025 increased the earnings of military personnel based on years of service and rank progression. He also mentioned different salary amounts for soldiers at various stages of service.

Nigerian Army's monthly salaries by rank revealed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Nigerian Army pays its officers different salaries depending on their rank. The report showed how much soldiers earn from the lowest rank, Private, up to higher ranks like Major General.

It explained that people in lower ranks earn less, while those in higher ranks earn more because they have more responsibilities. Many people have seen the report and are talking about it online.

Source: Legit.ng