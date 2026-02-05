After Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene died from a snakebite, one of her male friends posted his last chat with her on Instagram

The screenshot of the chat showed the two deep questions she asked him before she died from a snakebite on January 31, 2026

He shared the screenshot on his Instagram post, alongside a touching tribute he wrote to mourn her tragic demise

A man, Michael Cosmas, has mourned the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

The man posted the last message he received from Nanyah before her tragic death from a snakebite on January 31, 2026.

A man posts his last conversation with Nanyah before she died. Photo: Instagram/ @official_djsanctity, Facebook/ Ifeoma Nwangene

The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Man posts last conversation with late Nanyah

Identified on Instagram as @official_djsanctity, the young man posted his last conversation with Nanyah before her death.

In the chat, Nanyah had asked him about her voice as they both discussed a song she sang. The screenshot also showed that they spent over 11 minutes on an Instagram audio call.

The man’s Instagram post was captioned:

“This was my last conversation with you and today you’re no more, I thought you’d grow more to become the superstars you dreamt of and always talked about, buh, God knows best @nanyah_music , Rest in Peace my dear friend. Amen.”

See the Instagram post below:

Another lady who knew Nanyah also shared the last messages that the late singer shared on the night before she died from a snakebite.

On her Facebook page, Sese Bula, Nanyah’s friend and fellow choir member, shared the messages the singer sent to the group on the night before she died.

She also opened up about the plans they had before Nanyah’s unfortunate passing and how Nanyah made the group chat so lively, without knowing that it would be her last time on the chat.

The lady partly said

“Ify's voice was the soundtrack to our joy, and it was clear she was loving every moment of it. Little did we know, it would be our last conversation, our last laugh together. We were supposed to start shooting yesterday, but fate had other plans, oh Jesus..

“5 of us, Luisita, Paschal, Matthew, Ifunanya, and I, had made other plans, shared dreams, experiences, and laughed together, but now... it's all shattered. The memories of our last sit-out, eating, laughing, and enjoying each other's company, still lingers... Ify sat right beside me, radiating warmth and love."

Nanyah's death throws her friends into mourning after she died from a snakebite. Photo: Instagram/ @official_djsanctity, Facebook/ Ifeoma Nwangene

Catholic priest shares dream about Nanyah

In a related story, a Catholic priest, Gabriel Dozie, has mourned the fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

In a trending post on social media, he also shared details of the strange dream he had about her and what she told him two days before she died.

