A close friend of singer Nanyah shared an emotional account of witnessing her final moments in the hospital

She recalled begging doctors to check again after CPR, hoping for a miracle as Nanyah struggled to breathe

The friend paid tribute to their seven-year bond, describing Nanyah as a loyal friend and national treasure

A close friend of the late singer, Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, has shared a heartbreaking account of what happened moments after doctors confirmed her death.

Taking to Facebook, Khifayah Zawjah Ayilarae posted a lengthy tribute from an individual, Paschal Nworgu Tenor, a friend of the late singer, recounting their seven-year friendship and the painful experience of witnessing Nanyah's final moments.

According to Khifayah's post, Paschal met Ifunanya for the first time on January 27, 2019, at an audition in Lagos, and the two bonded instantly through music. Over the years, their friendship grew stronger as they supported each other’s careers and personal growth.

Paschal also recalled how Ifunanya made a spiritual decision in 2024 to draw closer to God and reflect it through her music.

What happened in hospital following Nanyah's death?

However, the post took a devastating turn as Paschal described the final moments before Ifunanya’s death at the hospital.

"I watched you, the closest person in my life struggle for breath, right before my eyes and my arms," she said.

Despite doctors performing CPR and confirming her death, she admitted she begged them to check again, hoping for a miracle.

She said:

"I couldn’t believe that was your last breath, which made me to tell the doctor to check again even after they had carried out CPR. It was unbelievable, your skin was still fresh, even though your tongue and lips had changed in colour, but I had little hope, because I was praying, begging God to bring you back, I prayed hard, I prayed the “Hail Mary” many times. I begged you to come back, you always obeyed and listened to me, but this time, you didn’t even move an inch. In there, It was as if I was speaking and shouting to myself, no one could help, all what the doctors could do was to run away from me because they thought I was becoming too violent, even if I didn’t know what I was doing."

She added:

"You gave your last breath in my arms after seven years and four days of knowing you. I had never been that helpless and devastated in my life.

My consolation is knowing you're in a better place, with the host of angels and saints. You lived a saintly life, impacting souls, and everyone spoke highly of you. You were a national treasure, I was proud of you. I prioritised your growth over mine with passion because I loved you beyond words. You were a loyal friend, fighting for me, sacrificing for me... The loyalty, love and respect you had for me was so unreal, and sometimes I feel I am not worthy, because you were so immaculate for me. There will never be a replacement, there will never be another Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene."

