A focused abroad-based Nigerian man has shared his excitement on social media after bagging a new degree

In a now-viral video posted via his official TikTok account, he was seen raising his shoulders joyously

The excited graduate congratulated himself, and netizens who came across his post applauded him for his academic drive

A Nigerian man living overseas expressed joy on social media following the acquisition of an additional academic qualification.

He had devoted time and effort to his studies and the outcome brought great satisfaction to him.

Nigerian man bags new degree abroad. Photo credit: @Nadim/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man bags another degree abroad

Taking to his official TikTok account identified as @Nadim, the graduate displayed a funny body gesture that conveyed pride and fulfilment.

His shoulders moved in an upward motion repeatedly as he celebrated the milestone.

The manner in which he carried himself proved that the achievement meant a great deal to him personally.

After completing the requirements for the new certificate, the man acknowledged himself for his perseverance.

He recognised the discipline and consistency that the process demanded.

"Nothing do my shoulder o, na another degree I just collect. Congratulations to me o," he captioned the post.

Nigerian man based overseas bags another degree. Photo credit: @Nadim/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as abroad-based man bags another degree

Observers who watched the video on TikTok responded with messages of encouragement and admiration.

Many of them emphasised his commitment to learning despite the demands of living abroad.

The comments reflected appreciation for his dedication to academic growth and the example he set for others who balanced work and study outside their home country.

@Manzi said:

"You did that! lift those shoulders a bit higher please."

@Famous_Orange said:

"No even think of dropping that shoulder ohh it’s not easy please."

@Maame Kwakyewaa said:

"It’s not highly enough proud of you stranger."

@solotinaaaa_ said:

"Saving for when I get my postgrad!Congratulations oo sir!!"

@simplygochi_ said:

"No bring am down o."

@Nana Boncano said:

"BIG NADIM NOT THE LIL ONEEEE."

@n4tjoshh said:

"I’ve seen so many grad inspo from your page. Congrats."

@Josephine reacted:

"Definitely using this sound for my convocation this year !"

@Ashysurprise And Gifthub commented:

"Recreating by October."

@Percy Amuta said:

"Congratulations."

@Amara added:

"A degree hotter."

@ezra said:

"Been watching your videos randomly appearing thru my feed and I’m so proud of you, stranger Your hardwork has finally paid off. Goodluck in your next journey."

@nevele said:

"So proud of you, congratulations. All the sacrifices you made were worth it you truly deserve everything that’s coming your way. Keep going, God is with you always. Jeremiah 29:11."

@Ms.V said:

"Life is so private no one knows I'll be graduating at Cambridge university, November. Congratulations."

@Mr.T added:

"believe me ,I had said I gonna do my masters, PhD.Obviously oxford university. Guess where I am, here cruising through CBC.Through time,ail be there."

See the post below:

Man graduates with Master's degree in US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady went viral online after he bagged a master’s degree from a top university in the United States.

The individual mentioned the rare course he studied at the institution and the CGPA he finished with.

Source: Legit.ng