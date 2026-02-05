After Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene died from a snakebite, a man who knew her emotionally mourned her online

He made a promise to the late singer, and shared what she should be remembered for and not due to the circumstances surrounding her tragic death

His emotional post got people talking, as many took to the comments to console him and mourn Nanyah's demise

The death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite, has continued to spark reactions online.

A man who knew Nanyah has emotionally mourned her and promised to find answers concerning her death.

A man promises to find answers to Nanyah's death after she died from a snakebite. Photo: @goziiiee

Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence in Abuja.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive the snakebite.

Snakebite: Man mourns Nanyah after she died

Identified on Instagram as @doziiiee, the young man expressed how heartbroken he was about her death.

He also promised Nanyah to find answers to the circumstances surrounding her death on January 31, 2026.

His Instagram post read:

“When the heart breaks it don’t break even . I hate it has to be this way… but I assure u will hang on the louvres . Please let’s remember her for her music and not the incident surrounding her demise . This isn’t goodbye . I will find answers I promise you !! You will never walk alone.”

Reactions as man emotionally mourns Nanyah

His emotional post got people talking, as many took to the comments to console him and mourn Nanyah's demise.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@otalixiousn said:

"My sincere condolences Gozie, May God comfort you."

@kaka__valerie said:

"Sorry for your loss Gozie. May God comfort you and your family in this difficult time."

@jeezyyboo said:

"I pray she continues to rest in peace. I am sorry, stay strong. My heart goes out to you and your family."

@b_fab29 said:

Sorry for your loss, May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss."

@kimbirhembafan said:

"My condolences Gozie, the Good Lord grant you solace and rest her soul."

@majestictheartist said:

"So sorry for you loss, may God console you and her family."

@chinnydiggs said:

"Kai this is so awful. So sorry. May her dead soul RIP."

@e.c_mbadiwe_esq said:

"Painful death,I hope you'll get over it soonest and our health sector do better."

@mirab3ll3 said:

"May God send you and your family strength in this difficult time."

Nanyah's death throws her family and friends into mourning after she lost her life to snakebite. Photo: @nanyah_music

Source: Legit.ng